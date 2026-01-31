Cork edge out Galway in rip-roaring encounter in Salthill

NHL Division 1A: Galway 1-21 Cork 2-20

A rip-roaring league encounter in Salthill on Saturday evening ended with Cork’s quality edging out Galway’s high-energy resistance. Two goals from replacement Brian Hayes, who had looked a little sluggish at first on his return from club football, effectively settled the matter.

Rusty or not, the 2025 Hurler of the Year nominee was not going to miss the chances, identically served up on a platter by team captain Darragh Fitzgibbon.

It looked as if Cork’s bench and elevated tempo would yield a comfortable victory but an impressive last stand by the home team saw Aaron Niland burst into scoring life with five closing points to leave the match improbably in the balance as it entered the final seconds.

Cork survived and will be pleased to have put an indifferent first half behind them to push on and take the points.

Whereas Galway could not claim a share of the match honours, they performed strongly and did not melt away when the late heat was applied.

For once, the malign weather gods were not picking on Galway. A pleasant, dry evening promised well for the match and if the night turned cold, the Salthill wind didn’t make itself felt as forcefully as usual for the players or the crowd of 8,464.

There would have been genuine curiosity on the part of both managers as to where their teams stood after the opening weekend.

Cork’s manager Ben O'Connor celebrates after his side scored their second goal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ben O’Connor took over a damaged group after last July’s horror All-Ireland second half. The score-as-you-like win over a weakened Waterford was a start but too early for conclusions. Having tumbled off Everest, Cork knew that they needed to regain that altitude before any redemption was to be on offer. Racing through foothills wouldn’t reassure anyone.

This was satisfactory enough: recovery from a poor start and hitting the boost when needed.

Galway had shown up the previous against All-Ireland champions Tipperary with notable inputs from a new generation and Micheál Donoghue was awaiting further evidence of his young recruits’ suitability for this level.

That he got with a second successive competitive defeat against the second of last year’s All-Ireland finalists.

The home side opened with coltish energy, slamming into the tackle and coming out with ball. Their man marking was energetic, and they back up each other enthusiastically. Cillian Trayers was composure personified at full back and frequently came to the rescue, as the match wore on.

Cork appeared bemused as they got no time to settle. For 12 minutes, they were becalmed on three points, as Galway racked up 1-7 by the 23rd minute.

The goal was a well put together move that saw John Fleming identify Jason Rabbitte and his pass inside, to Tom Monaghan saw the centrefielder race in to score the goal.

Tempers flare at half-time as the teams leave the field. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork were at sixes and sevens and granting plenty of space to their opponents to exploit as they wished. One regret for Donoghue will be the wild finishing of his players. Cathal Mannion, who was everywhere in that dominant opening phase ended the match with seven wides, three from frees – contrasting with Niland’s late marksmanship.

Overall, Galway had 15 wides and three dropped short whereas the winners were six and two.

Daithí Burke switched on to Shane Barrett and initially countered well but Barrett’s quality eventually shone with six points from play and just one wide.

The enforced departure of Fleming in the 28th minute seemed to trigger a crisis for Galway, who led by six 1-9 to 0-6 but proceeded to concede the last five points of the half. Barrett, Séamus Harnedy, Brian O’Sullivan and Fitzgibbon shrank the margin to one by the break, 0-11 to 1-9. Harnedy on his first appearance of the season, 15 years after his debut – he would end up with another four-point haul.

It felt as if Cork had done enough but their opponents were not going away. Darach Fahy kept out Alan Connolly at the expense of a 65, which the corner forward missed but a couple of plays later made up with one from play.

The match developed a bit of an edge with a couple of scatters breaking out and some pushing and shoving at the half-time exit but in general, the impression was of a fine contest between the teams.

It ran, nearly score-for-score, until Hayes’s first goal in the 61st minute, edged Cork in front 1-18 to 1-16 and when they added 1-2 in the next four minutes for a seven-point lead, 2-20 to 1-16.

Galway rallied. Not enough for the match but plenty for O’Donoghue to build on in the weeks ahead.

Cork: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, E Roche; E Downey, R Downey, M Coleman; T O’Connell (0-1), B O’Sullivan (0-1); D Fitzgibbon (capt; 0-3), S Barrett (0-6), S Harnedy (0-4); B Roche, D Dalton, A Connolly (0-4, 3f).

Subs: B Hayes (2-0) for B Roche (half-time), T O’Mahony (0-1) for B O’Sullivan (half-time), R O’Flynn for Dalton (48 mins), H O’Connor for Harnedy (64 mins), B Keating for Fitzgibbon (70 mins).

Galway: D Fahy; R Glennon, C Trayers, J Ryan; P Mannion, D Burke, D Loftus; G Lee (capt; 0-3), T Monaghan (1-0); D Neary (0-1), C Mannion (0-10, 8f), J Fleming; D McLaughlin (0-1), J Rabbitte, A Niland (0-5, 4f).

Subs: C Molloy (0-1) for Fleming (28 mins), TJ Brennan for Glennon (43 mins), C Fahy for Burke (51 mins), S Linnane for Monaghan (58 mins), C Daniels for Trayers (65 mins).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).