Tadhg Morley calls time on Kerry intercounty career ‘after many proud and unforgettable years’

Tadhg Morley celebrates with the Sam Maguire after Kerry's victory over Galway in the 2022 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kerry’s Tadhg Morley has retired from intercounty football. The two-time All-Ireland winner made his championship debut in 2016 and was an All Star defender in 2022.

He made 57 championship appearances with the Kingdom and also managed to register 1-3 during his Kerry senior career.

“After many proud and unforgettable years, I’ve decided the time has come to bring my Kerry football journey to an end,” said Morley.

“Pulling on the green and gold has been a privilege I’ll always be proud of. One of the greatest honours of my career was bringing the Sam Maguire back to our small club of Templenoe and home to Blackwater. Occasions I know my late father would have been immensely proud of and memories I’ll treasure forever.

“I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey, particularly my mam Therese, brother John and my wife Ciara, for all their love and support throughout the years.

“To my extended family, thank you for always being there and for the encouragement you’ve given me along the way. To my team-mates, coaches, management and everyone involved with Kerry GAA, thank you for the memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Finally, a special thank you to my club, Templenoe, for everything it has given me over the years. Representing our club on the biggest days has always been a huge honour for me and I look forward to many more years of making memories in the blue and white.

“I’m excited to take my place back in the stands to support Kerry amongst the great supporters I have met along the way, this time with my little son Teidí by my side.

“Ciarraí go deo.”

Kerry's Tadhg Morley in action against Dublin's Con O'Callaghan during the 2023 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

An All-Ireland club junior winner with Templenoe in 2016, Morley also won 10 Munster senior titles and five National Leagues with Kerry.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor paid tribute to Morley for his commitment to the Kerry cause over the last decade.

O’Connor said: “Tadhg Morley was one of those players who made a manager’s job easier. As well as being versatile he was very dependable and he was a great leader in the dressingroom.

“He was the linchpin of our defence in my first year back in 2022. He organised boys around him and had the respect of everybody on and off the field. He also came on in the 2025 All-Ireland to see us home.

“Tadhg has a career as a coach/manager ahead of him because he has the presence and leadership qualities in abundance. I wish him well in his retirement and I’d like to thank him for his massive contribution to Kerry over the past 11 years.”