Gaelic Games

Mickey Harte takes up club managerial post with Down side Kilcoo

Kilcoo’s bid for eight-in-a-row was ended at the semi-final stage this year

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, Co. Meath 27/5/2023 Louth vs Cork Louth's Mickey Harte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, Co. Meath 27/5/2023 Louth vs Cork Louth's Mickey Harte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Gordon Manning
Tue Oct 13 2026 - 21:161 MIN READ

Mickey Harte has returned to club management with Down outfit Kilcoo.

Kilcoo have been the dominant force in Down football for well over a decade but their bid for eight titles in-a-row came up short this season at the semi-final stage. Prior to this year they had won 13 of the previous 14 Down senior football crowns.

Martin Corey stepped down soon after their semi-final loss to Burren and the 2022 All-Ireland club champions have moved swiftly to bring in Harte, whose last role was as joint Offaly senior football manager.

Harte, who guided his native Tyrone to three All-Ireland senior titles, will be hoping to lead Kilcoo back to major silverware in 2027.

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On Tuesday night, Kilcoo stated: “Mickey was unanimously ratified at a club committee meeting this evening and the club are over the moon that the Tyrone man has agreed to become our manager.

“Mickey is renowned as one of the top managers in the GAA. He led Tyrone to an unprecedented three All-Ireland senior football championships, six Ulster titles, a National League and 12 Dr McKenna Cups during his record 17-year tenure.”

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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