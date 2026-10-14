Club football championships: Who are county champions and what is the state of play around Ireland?

St Finbarr's celebrate with the Andy Scannell Cup after beating nemo Rangers in the 2025 Cork SFC Finbal. The two sides meet again at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday week. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Antrim

One way or another, history will be made next weekend in the first all-Belfast final since 2017. Either O’Donovan Rossa will win their first football title since 1991 or St Brigid’s will win the first in their history.

Final: O’Donovan Rossa v St Brigid’s, October 18th

Armagh

Managed by their hero of heroes Stevie McDonnell, Killeavy have run up four double-digit wins in a row. Crossmaglen stand in the way of a first title since 1948. Rian O’Neill is available after his suspension was thrown out on Monday night.

Final: Crossmaglen v Killeavy, October 18th

Carlow

A repeat of last year’s final, with Old Leighlin looking to go back-to-back for the first time since 2010/11. They’ll have their hands full against a Rathvilly side that demolished them by a gaudy 19 points back in August.

Final: Rathvilly v Old Leighlin, October 18th

Cavan

Kingscourt and Gowna meet in the final for the second consecutive year. Kingscourt’s win in 2025 was a big shock but with Jordan Morris (Meath) and Niall Sharkey (Louth) in their ranks, they’re a known quantity now.

Final: Kingscourt Stars v Gowna, October 18th

Clare

No club has done a three-in-a-row in Clare football since the Kilrush Shamrocks in the late 1970s but Éire Óg have the chance to treble up here. Having Keelan Sexton back has done wonders for Kilmurry-Ibrickane, who last won Clare in 2020.

Final: Éire Óg Ennis v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, October 18th

Cork

Nemo have lost the last three finals in a row – before 2023, they’d only lost four finals ever. The Barr’s beat them in last year’s decider but have been shakier this time around, only just scraping through their group.

Final: Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, October 24th

Derry

Another repeat pairing from last year’s decider, which Newbridge won by a couple of points. Magherafelt have had trouble getting over the line, losing three finals since their breakthrough win in 2019.

Final: Magherafelt v Newbridge, October 25th

Donegal

Naomh Conaill rarely do it the easy way – of their five titles in the past seven years, two went to extra-time, another went to penalties, another needed two replays. Final opponents St Eunan’s have been the only team to knock them out since 2018.

Final: St Eunan’s v Naomh Conaill, October 18th

Down

Backboned by various Carrs (sons and nephew of former Down great Ross), Clonduff ended a 26-year drought with a four-point win over Burren last Sunday. It was the first non-Kilcoo final since 2011, the Magpies having fallen to Burren in an epic semi-final.

Cuala are looking to win the double in Dublin with Con O'Callaghan in action for the footballers this time around. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dublin

Cuala are chasing the first leg of a football and hurling double this Sunday against Castleknock. They were champions in 2024, whereas Castleknock are making only their second appearance in a final. Con O’Callaghan v Ciarán Kilkenny, basically.

Final: Cuala v Castleknock, October 18th

Fermanagh

Beleek’s Erne Gaels have won the past two Fermanagh titles but only after a replay both times. Perennial contenders Derrygonnelly owe themselves big time for last year, after being five points up with five minutes to go in the drawn game.

Final: Erne Gaels v Derrygonnelly Harps, October 25th

Galway

The 2025 final between Moycullen and Salthill-Knocknacarra was a thriller and the two sides reoppose on Sunday. Salthill have lost four finals since their last title in 2012, Moycullen have won three and lost two since 2020.

Final: Moycullen v Salthill/Knocknacarra, October 25th

Kerry

Spa are the story of the championship, having knocked out All-Ireland champions Dingle and favourites East Kerry to be one game away from their first ever final. Dr Crokes beat Austin Stacks in the game of the year/decade/lifetime last weekend.

Semi-finals: North Kerry v Kenmare; Dr Crokes v Spa (both October 18th)

Kildare

Still at the semi-final stage. A huge weekend for Maynooth, who haven’t been to a county final since 1916 and beat champion Athy last time out. Naas and Sarfields have looked fairly rampant from the start though.

Semi-finals: Maynooth v Naas, October 17th; Sarsfields v Celbridge, October 18th

Kilkenny

Mullinavat won their eight title in 10 years when they beat Tullogher–Rosbercon in the final back on May 2nd. It will be six months later, more or less to the day, when they face the Meath intermediate champions next month in the Leinster championship.

Laois

Portarlington made it three titles in a row and six in seven years when they routed Courtwood in O’Moore Park on Sunday. Big Kildare flavour on the sideline, as they’re managed by Ronan Sweeney and coached by Johnny Doyle.

Leitrim

Fenagh were so close to a first title since 1932 last Sunday, only for Tom Prior to grab a draw for Ballinamore with a goal in the third minute of injury-time. Ballinamore are trying to avoid a third final defeat in a row.

Replay: Ballinamore v Fenagh (replay), October 24th

Limerick

Still at the semi-final stage, where Kildimo-Pallaskenry are in rarefied air, at least for the football side of their house. Mungret stand in the way of a first ever final, having beaten them well back in August. Fr Casey’s are the only unbeaten team left.

Semi-finals: Mungret v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, October 17th; Fr Casey’s v Monaleen, October 18th

Dominic Corrigan managed Clonguish to the Longford title. He has won county titles with six clubs in four different counties. Photograph: Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Longford

Under club maestro Dominic Corrigan, Clonguish closed off a 17-year gap as they romped to victory in last weekend’s county final against holders Emmet Óg Killoe. That’s county titles with six clubs in four different counties for Corrigan. Some man.

Louth

St Mochta’s haven’t won a county title since 1914 so they’ve got it all to do against traditional kingpins Newtown Blues this weekend. Managed by Down man Kevin McClorey, who stepped up after being in Steven Poacher’s backroom previously.

Final: St Mochta’s v Newtown Blues, October 18th

Mayo

Two sides at the opposite end of the Mayo size scale – Garrymore are definitely the smallest club in the senior championship, Castlebar aren’t far off the biggest. Garrymore were last champions in 1982, a campaign that took them all the way to the All-Ireland final.

Final: Garrymore v Castlebar Mitchells, October 25th

Meath

The rebuild of Páirc Tailteann means the Meath final is a home game for Donaghmore-Ashbourne. They’re chasing a first title since 1942 against a Wolfe Tones side who were in the final two years ago and were champions as recently as 2021.

Final: Wolfe Tones v Donaghmore-Ashbourne, October 18th

Monaghan

Scotstown’s hold over the Monaghan championship is unrelenting – they’re going for their 10th title in 12 seasons. Truagh have never won a senior title and were beaten by six points – by Scotstown – in their last final five years ago.

Final: Scotstown v Truagh, October 18th

Offaly

Tullamore won their 31st Offaly title – and their fourth on the bounce – by beating Ferbane last weekend. It was also Ferbane’s fourth final defeat on the bounce, so they must really hate the sight of them by now.

Roscommon

After a replay was needed to separate St Brigid’s and Pádraig Pearses last year, the same pair have made it back again this time around. The two sides have shared six of the last seven Roscommon titles.

Final: St Brigid’s v Pádraig Pearses, October 18th

Sligo

St Mary’s mopped up their first Sligo title since 2015 last weekend when they had two points to spare over Shamrocks Gaels. Managed by Sligo stalwart Mark Breheny, they still have former Leitrim star Emlyn Mulligan featuring off the bench.

Tipperary

Holders of 13 out of the past 14 Tipp football titles between them, Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore-Castleiney meet again in the final this weekend. Although they’re the holders, Commercials have lost two finals in five years when facing Loughmore.

Final: Clonmel Commericals v Loughmore-Castleiney, October 18th

Tyrone

Famously a hellishly difficult championship to win, Edendork have made it to their first ever final. With Niall Morgan, Darren McCurry and Conn Kilpatrick leading them, they have blue bloods in the shape of Errigal Ciarán standing in their way.

Final: Edendork v Errigal Ciarán, October 18th

Waterford

Down to the last four, with Rathgormack chasing a four-in-a-row. Gaultier have never won a county title and were last in a final in 1996 so they’re up against it here.

Semi-finals: Rathgormack v Gaultier; The Nire v Abbeyside/Ballinacourty (both October 18th)

Westmeath

Led by a rejuvenated Luke Loughlin, The Downs knocked off their 12th Westmeath title last weekend with a dramatic one-point win over St Loman’s. They face Longford champions Clonguish on November 1st.

Wexford

Martin’s were fighting on two fronts up until last weekend, when they lost their Wexford and Leinster hurling titles after extra-time. They’re chasing just a second ever title, while Kilanerin haven’t won one since Matty Forde’s glory days in 2008.

Final: St Martins v Kilanerin–Ballyfad, October 18th

Wicklow

An Tóchar won just their third ever Wicklow title last weekend when they blew Blessington away in the second half in Aughrim. The Roundwood side hadn’t been champions since 1995 but with Conor Fee in sparkling form, they prevailed and will play the Meath champions next month.