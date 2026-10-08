Bank of Ireland contains losses on US leveraged finance loans with insurance deals

Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O’Grady: the bank is winding down its US leveraged acquisition finance unit Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bank of Ireland has contained losses in its US leveraged acquisition loan book through insurance deals that shared the risk with specialist investors.

The leveraged acquisition loan portfolios were typically issued as part of a club of banks to companies internationally going through a buyout or capital reorganisation.

The bank decided last February to wind down its US leveraged acquisition finance unit, which had a portfolio of €2.5 billion a few years ago. That had fallen to €1.2 billion by the end of June. It will be wound down over three years.

Bank of Ireland entered into transactions in December 2021 and May 2024 that saw specialist institutional investors take on credit risk for millions of euro of potential losses on the portfolios of loans. These deals, carried out by issuing bonds, are known as significant risk transfer (SRT) deals.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that ArrowMark Financial, a long-standing investor in SRTs, now values the remaining bonds from Bank of Ireland’s 2021 transaction at around 34 US cents on the dollar. This reflects the losses being borne by the bondholders from a surge on problem loans in the US leveraged finance market in recent times, driven by a spike in interest rates following an extended period of cheap finance.

Meanwhile, First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fund marked down its outstanding position in a similar SRT issued in 2024 to 91 cents, Bloomberg said.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland, which is led by chief executive Myles O’Grady, declined to comment.

Under SRT transactions, the original bank lenders typically face initial losses on a problem loans, with SRT investors assuming an agreed amount of potential losses thereafter. These insurance deals allow banks to free up some expensive capital that they would otherwise have to hold against the loan portfolios.

Bonds relating to both the affected transactions paid coupons – or interest – of more than 13 per cent a year, reflecting the perceived risk involved at the outset.

Bank of Ireland said in its 2024 annual report that specific corporate defaults in the US acquisition finance portfolio drove a €127 million group loan loss charge that year. Defaults in this business made up a portion of €110 million of impairment losses booked in its non-property small and medium enterprise (SME) and corporate loan portfolio in 2025, according to its latest annual report.

The opacity of the structures and private nature of the market means it’s often difficult to establish the magnitude and frequency of these writedowns.

Still, SRT issuance has boomed in recent years, enabling mostly European and North American lenders to offload risk tied to $1 trillion (€890 billion) in loans and to release capital for new lending or shareholder payouts. – Additional reporting, Reuters