Crime & Law

Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in south Dublin 23 years ago during aggravated burglary

Assailant posing as a repairman forced his way into woman’s home in Kilmacud and bound her with plastic ties

An extensive Garda investigation took place after the attack in 2003, with over 100 statements taken. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
An extensive Garda investigation took place after the attack in 2003, with over 100 statements taken. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Órla Ryan
Wed Oct 07 2026 - 20:121 MIN READ

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a young mother at her home in Kilmacud, south Dublin, 23 years ago.

The woman was assaulted during an aggravated burglary on March 31st, 2003.

The man, aged about 40 at the time, came to the woman’s home pretending to be a cable television technician.

He forced his way into the house and bound the woman with plastic ties before sexually assaulting her while threatening her with a knife.

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The woman’s young baby was in the house at the time of the attack.

An extensive Garda investigation took place with over 100 statements taken, but the suspect was not caught.

Gardaí reviewed the case three years ago, ultimately leading to a breakthrough.

A man was arrested by investigating gardaí on Wednesday. He is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda station in Dublin.

“An Garda Síochána have continued to maintain an open investigation into this serious assault,” a statement said.

“In 2023 a peer review of the investigation was commenced by a fresh investigation team attached to the DMR East Serious Crime Unit under a senior investigating officer.”

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.

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