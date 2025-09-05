Stephen Cluxton joins Dublin backroom team for next year

Dublin GAA have announced that former captain Stephen Cluxton (Pobal Parnell) is to join football manager Ger Brennan’s management team for 2026.

He will be joining two other former players, Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) and Denis Bastick (Templeogue Synge St) and Professor Niall Moyna (St Vincent’s), who was also one of Pat Gilroy’s selectors.

Cluxton, Rock and Bastick all played alongside Brennan in the 2011 and ’13 multiple All-Ireland-winning teams, while Moyna was part of the management team for Dublin’s All-Ireland success in 2011.

There is no indication whether Cluxton, who will be 44 later this month, will continue to play with the team.

“Dublin GAA are very fortunate to have such a high calibre management team leading our senior footballers,” said Dublin chair Ken O’Sullivan. “Ger, himself, has been hugely successful as both a player and coach across his career.

“I’m delighted to see Dean, Denis and Stephen get involved with the management of the Dublin senior football team, having previously given so much to Dublin GAA during their playing careers.

“All three are among the most decorated players the game has ever seen and have been part of panels that have brought historic levels of success to Dublin over the last 15 years.

“Niall has also played a key role in the success and growth of Gaelic games in the county with Dublin, with St Vincents and with DCU at colleges level.

“I’d like to wish Ger, his management team and the panel all the very best for the 2026 campaign and beyond.”