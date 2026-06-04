Leinster title for Dublin hurling would inspire next generation, says Fergal Whitely

Dublin hurler Fergal Whitely has been busy this week plotting for the upcoming final at Croke Park. There’s a cup on the line after all, and against St Colmcille’s of Knocklyon, you’ll get nothing easy.

Monday’s Division One Dublin Cumann na mBunscol hurling decider is the only show in town for some pupils of Scoil San Treasa, Mount Merrion – where Whitely has been teaching and coaching the school hurling team.

But before he pulls on the bainisteoir bib next Monday at Croke Park, Whitely has the small matter of preparing for a Leinster senior hurling final against Galway at the same venue on Saturday evening.

“I’ve been doing it for five or six years with the school. I really enjoy it,” says the Dublin forward on coaching the school team.

“There’s a great crop of players in the school. There’s a Kilkenny man called Brian Cadogan, he’s been teaching in the school for probably 20 years and he’s done unbelievable work over the years.”

Whitely’s Dublin colleague Dara Purcell is a former pupil of the school and he has been helping with the coaching duties – so Scoil San Treasa will have a heavyweight managerial team on the sideline for the Herald Cup decider.

But while Monday is a big day for the school, Whitely knows Saturday has the potential to be a very significant one for Dublin hurling.

The Dubs are chasing a first Leinster senior hurling title since 2013 and only a second since 1961. The 28-year-old is one of the more experienced players in the Dublin dressingroom – this is his 10th season in blue.

Leinster Council have put a scheme in place where up to 20,000 complimentary tickets are available for underage club players to attend the province’s hurling showpiece event. Clearly, there is an opportunity for Dublin hurling to plant a flag at Croke Park this weekend.

Dublin's Fergal Whitely scores his side’s first goal of the game against Kildare. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

“It is really important because I know when I was growing up, I would have followed the Dublin team that won the league final in 2011 and won Leinster in 2013,” adds Whitely.

“So, I know the value in it and having role models and looking up to lads playing with Dublin, and winning with Dublin too.

“I know kids look up to teams, but you want to be supporting winning teams. One of our goals at the start of the year was to win a Leinster title and that’s what we want to do.”

This is Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s second year at the helm of his native county and it has been an encouraging spell for the small-ball code in the capital. They caused an upset last summer by beating Limerick in an All-Ireland quarter-final, and this year secured promotion to Division 1A with a strong league campaign.

The next natural step for Dublin would be to get their hands on some major silverware.

They enter Saturday’s final on the back of an impressive seven-point victory over Kilkenny at a sold-out Parnell Park. It was the first time Dublin had beaten Kilkenny at the Donnycarney venue in championship hurling.

“It’s actually very rare we get a full house in Parnell Park,” says Whitely. “They’re special days when you can get that atmosphere, but we know if we don’t back it up with another performance next Saturday, it won’t mean as much.”

Dublin had nine different scorers against Kilkenny and there is a growing book of evidence showing this side are not relying on just a couple of players to push them over the line.

Dublin's Brian Hayes. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Brian Hayes has been one player who has really elevated his game this season.

Hayes and Whitley are Kilmacud Crokes clubmates, but the former was far from an underage prodigy always destined for big days at Croke Park. Hayes did not play minor or under-20 with Dublin.

“Even when he came out of minor, he was with our senior B team [in Kilmacud Crokes]. So, it’s testament to the work he’s put in in the last few years,” explains Whitely.

“He’s a great inspiration for lads, showing you don’t have to do it in a certain way going through development squads. He was unbelievable last weekend and all season, really. He’s a massive part of our game plan.”

Hayes played a leading role in Dublin’s 3-16 to 0-21 victory over Galway in Salthill last month with his late goal pushing the visitors clear of the Tribesmen on that day.

But Galway will also be determined to end a barren run this weekend, having last won the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in 2018. They have lost four Leinster finals since, including the 2025 decider.

“We played Galway only a few weeks ago. They’re a team that are going to relish playing in Croke Park with their young players and the legs that they have,” says Whitely.

“So, we’re under no illusions. We’re going to have to bring the work rate to another level. I suppose in Parnell Park it’s tight and congested, it’s probably conducive to tackles whereas we’re going to have to work that bit harder in Croke Park on a big pitch.”

The Dubs have lost three Leinster final since their 2013 success and that has left a residue of regret in the capital of a missed opportunity to harness the momentum from that triumph. They get a chance at least to spark the flame again this Saturday.

But just like waiting for a Dublin Bus, Whitely hopes not one but two hurling trophies come along in quick succession in the days ahead.