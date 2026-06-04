Gaelic Games

Monaghan rising star Bobby McCaul suffers torn ACL for second time in 14 months

20-year-old set for another extended period on the sidelines after suffering injury against Mayo

Monaghan’s Bobby McCaul leaves the field injured during the All-Ireland SFC game against Mayo in Clones. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Monaghan’s Bobby McCaul leaves the field injured during the All-Ireland SFC game against Mayo in Clones. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Ian O'Riordan
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 13:331 MIN READ

Rising Monaghan star Bobby McCaul has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) for the second time in 14 months.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury after coming off the bench and scoring 1-1 during the All-Ireland SFC match against Mayo last Sunday.

He was removed from the pitch on a stretcher and Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan, who is from the same Aughnamullen club as McCaul, confirmed on Thursday that the injury is the same one he suffered while on under-20 duty with Monaghan in April of last year.

McCaul returned from that injury to make his championship debut against Cavan in April, playing a leading role in the comebacks against both Derry and Mayo in recent weeks.

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Monaghan lost last Sunday’s game in Clones by a point, with McCaul also having a shot waved wide in the 42nd minute, with replays suggesting it may have gone between the posts. Speaking after Sunday’s game, Bannigan said: “We brought him in at half-time today and he was turning the game. Anything that was going in there, he was winning.

“It’s such a shame ... but he’s made of bloody good stuff, he’ll be back. He’s a clubman of mine, from a brilliant family. His dad would have played for years with me. He has a big future ahead of him.”

Monaghan were drawn against Roscommon in Round 2B on Saturday week in Clones.

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics
Inside Gaelic Games

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