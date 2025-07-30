Roscommon’s Donie Smith retires from intercounty football

Roscommon forward Donie Smith has announced his intercounty retirement.

Smith, who won two Connacht senior football titles, made his Roscommon debut in 2012 and brings the curtain down on his career after 133 appearances in the primrose and blue.

The Boyle man captained Roscommon in 2022 and scored an impressive 8-273 over the course of his intercounty career.

“On behalf of everyone in Roscommon GAA, I want to thank Donie for his dedication and commitment to the Roscommon jersey over the past 13 years,” said Roscommon GAA chairman Brian Carroll.

“He always wore the primrose and blue with great honesty and pride. We wish Donie, Laura, and Sadie all the very best for the future and a long, happy, and healthy life.”

Smith also won four National League Division Two titles (2015, 2018, 2020, 2022) and one Division Three crown (2014).

However, the highlights of his Roscommon days were the 2017 and 2019 Connacht final victories. He scored 0-2 when introduced off the bench as Roscommon beat Galway in 2017.

Smith’s last appearance for Roscommon was in their round-three group game in the All-Ireland series in June – a defeat to Cork at O’Moore Park, during which he scored a point.