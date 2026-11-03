Tipperary’s Séamus Kennedy announces intercounty retirement at 33

Séamus Kennedy celebrates at the final whistle after Tipperary’s victory over Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tipperary’s Séamus Kennedy has announced his intercounty retirement. The three-time Liam MacCarthy winner made his senior hurling championship debut with Tipp in 2016 and claimed All-Ireland medals in his maiden season, 2019 and 2025.

A talented dual player, he also lined out with his county’s footballers and won an All-Ireland minor football title in 2011 when Tipp beat Dublin in the final at Croke Park.

The 33-year-old stated: “After 11 years playing with Tipperary, I have decided the time is right for me to retire from intercounty hurling. Wearing the blue and gold jersey was a dream come true and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so.

“We’re lucky to have incredible people in Tipperary and I feel very privileged to have played and worked alongside so many top-class players, managements and backroom teams.

“I want to thank my teammates sincerely; I have made lifelong friendships with so many of them. I am also very thankful to the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance.

“The county board, the supporters club, our team sponsors and the GPA have always been very supportive and I want to thank all of them. Thanks also to the Tipperary supporters, they’ve always been so good to me and I was always so proud to represent them.

“To St Mary’s Clonmel and Clonmel Commercials, I’m very lucky to come from where I do and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone in our clubs.

“You have always been so supportive of me representing Tipperary and I look forward to the years ahead in what is an exciting time to be involved on the Western Road. I also want to acknowledge and thank Gaelscoil Chluain Meala, Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn and especially Thurles CBS who played a huge role in my education and sporting career.

Séamus Kennedy celebrates with Ian Fahey after Tipperary's All-Ireland minor football win over Dublin at Croke Park in 2011. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“My parents, Terence and Frances, you sacrificed so much to let me chase my dream and I’ll be forever indebted to you, thank you so much. My sister Méabh, and my brother Seán have also been an incredible support for me. It was great to be able to share our All-Ireland winning days together but I especially thank them for being there through the tough days.

“My extended family and friends have also been very loyal supporters over the years and I want to say thanks to all of them. I also want to thank Declan Maher and Fairstone, they have been a fantastic support to me the last number of years while playing for Tipperary.

“I am very lucky to have had such constant support from my wife, Orlaith. She has made many sacrifices to enable me to give my full commitment to Tipperary. I want to thank her so much and sharing the good days with her made them all the more special.

“Finally, I wish the Tipperary management and players all the very best for 2027 and beyond. I have no doubt that the players and management will do everything in their power to bring more success to the county in the years ahead and I look forward to being one of the Tipperary supporters cheering them on.”

Tipperary GAA paid tribute to Kennedy’s commitment to the blue and gold during his career.

“Séamus has proudly represented Tipperary at minor, under-21 and senior level in both hurling and football making a significant contribution across both codes,” stated Tipp GAA.

“He has been an integral part of many memorable days for Tipperary GAA and has left a lasting impression through his dedication and service to the county. On behalf of Tipperary GAA and all our supporters, we wish Séamus every happiness and success in the next chapter of his life.”