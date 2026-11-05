Zara Home interiors with a Spanish flair opens in Dundrum Town Centre

Linen bedding, stoneware tableware and jacquard blankets: from today, shoppers can introduce a bit of Spanish chic to their homes, thanks to the opening of Zara Home in Dundrum Town Centre.

It’s the first Irish outlet for the well-known brand, which is owned by Spanish giant Inditex, and which already has a number of well-known fashion brands in situ in Dundrum, including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka.

A spokeswoman for the brand says the new store “marks an important step in Zara Home’s international development, bringing our latest store concept and full home collection to Irish customers for the first time”.

She says Dundrum was chosen because it is “one of Dublin’s main retail destinations, offering an excellent setting for the brand’s arrival in the Irish market”.

It is likely hoped that the arrival of Zara Home will partly help fill the gap at the shopping centre left by House of Fraser, which had an extensive homeware section. The new Zara home store will replace the sizeable unit previously occupied by Folkster and Bella Baby.

The spokeswoman says the store, which spans 750sq m across two floors, will offer the full range of the brand’s collections and product categories.

“The layout is inspired by the different rooms of a house. The ground floor brings together the kitchen, living and dining areas, featuring table linen, tableware, cutlery and glassware, alongside seasonal proposals and capsule collections. The upper floor is dedicated to the bedroom and bathroom, with a selection of textiles, furniture and decorative objects. It also incorporates a dedicated fragrance area.”

Will Zara Home open elsewhere in Ireland? Perhaps. The spokeswoman says the new Dundrum store “marks the beginning of Zara Home’s presence in Ireland”.

So if you’re heading to Dundrum what should you look out for? The new store will offer bedding, lighting, dining ware, curtains, rugs and bathroom accessories.

[ Dundrum Town Centre to see flurry of new arrivals and store reopeningsOpens in new window ]

It also includes an adorable baby range, including French/Spanish style baby bed linens, while gym bunnies can also look out for some stylish weights. And if you’re looking to up your Christmas decorations this year, the store has a broad range, including porcelain tableware.

There will also be collaborations with big-name designers. Katharine Pole, the antique textile dealer, has a bed linen range with the brand, which draws inspiration from 18th- and 19th-century French and English quilts, traditional Provençal costumes, and interior textiles from her archive. Other designer names include Mary Lenox, the Berlin-based floral design studio, and fashion muse Marisa Berenson.

Those who prefer to shop from home van do so on the Irish site. Options include click and collect, and home delivery from €4.95.