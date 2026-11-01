Con Kavanagh’s goal helps Sarsfields secure a 26th Kildare football title

Sarsfields celebrate after beating Maynooth to claim the Kildare SFC title at Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Sarsfields are back on top in Kildare for the first time since 2019 after a hard-fought 1-14 to 1-10 victory over Maynooth at St Conleth’s Park.

Level at 0-6 apiece at half-time, Sarsfields took control after the restart, with Con Kavanagh’s thunderous 48th-minute goal proving decisive.

Maynooth, appearing in their first senior final since 1916, remained competitive thanks to goalkeeper Mark Donnellan’s long-range scoring, before sub Paddy Ryan’s injury-time goal, cutting the gap to three, briefly revived their hopes.

But Ben McCormack sealed victory with a late point. Shea Ryan was named man-of-the-match as Sarsfields claimed their 26th Kildare SFC crown.

Meanwhile, Fr Caseys ended a 20-year wait for the Limerick SFC title, defeating Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-16 to 2-8 in an entertaining final at Rathkeale.

The Abbeyfeale side, unbeaten throughout the campaign, claimed their ninth county senior title despite conceding second-half goals to Paudi Hartigan and Cathal Downes. Eliah Riordan’s two-point free gave a defensively-solid Caseys a two-point half-time advantage which they upped to four through Ronan Quirke and Sam Quigley on the restart.

A Paudi Hartigan goal brought first-time finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry, who included Limerick hurling star Kyle Hayes in midfield, back into it but Fr Caseys pushed on and will now meet Nemo Rangers or Loughmore-Castleiney.

In provincial action, a late Seán Forde free earned Wexford champions Kilanerin a dramatic 0-17 to 1-13 victory over Louth’s Newtown Blues at Wexford Park.

Ross Nally’s early goal gave the visitors a flying start but Kilanerin recovered to lead by three at half-time, despite Niall Hughes having a penalty saved.

The hosts maintained a narrow advantage throughout much of the second half, with Dean O’Toole contributing seven points. The Blues rallied through Ciarán Downey, who levelled in injury-time, but substitute Forde, a nephew of icon Mattie, held his nerve to secure a Leinster quarter-final meeting with The Downs, who survived a stern challenge from Clonguish, 2-17 to 1-18.

First-half goals from Luke Loughlin and Michael Moloney helped the fancied Westmeath champions establish a four-point interval lead but Clonguish battled back, with James Hagan’s 44th-minute goal bringing the Longford side level.

Matthew Carey edged the visitors ahead before The Downs regained control in a thrilling finale. An outstanding late two-point free from Loughlin was crucial, with Kevin O’Sullivan adding the insurance score. Michael Flynn shone for Clonguish, contributing 0-9 from placed balls and a point from play, but the Westmeath champions held on.