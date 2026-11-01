Loughrea complete hat-trick of Galway hurling titles as long wait continues for Tommy Larkin’s

The Loughrea team celebrate as Shane O'Brien holds the Tom Callinan Cup following their win over Tommy Larkin's at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tiernan Killeen scored back-to-back points in stoppage time as Loughrea completed a hat-trick of Galway senior hurling titles, breaking Tommy Larkin’s hearts in the process.

Last season’s All-Ireland runners-up had only led once in regulation until Killeen’s late intervention flipped the outcome at Pearse Stadium.

His fifth point of the day delivered a fifth Tom Callinan Cup for Loughrea on a 0-17 to 0-16 scoreline and returns them to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Tommy Larkin’s 55-year wait since their sole senior title goes on.

Led by ex-Galway hurler Jason Flynn, Tommy Larkin’s jumped into a 0-9 to 0-3 head start. Éanna Murphy’s double save from Killeen and Vince Morgan maintained that advantage.

Tommies also had their goal chances before Killeen and Morgan clawed the deficit back to three, 0-10 to 0-7, at half-time.

Jamie Ryan, who equalled Flynn’s 0-8 tally, contributed six successive Loughrea scores, including efforts from frees, play, and a sideline cut.

His 49th-minute free was Loughrea’s last point until stoppage time as two Flynn frees edged Tommy Larkin’s back ahead by the hour.

But Loughrea kept cool with wonderful long passes from Paul Hoban and Gearóid Loughnane picking out Killeen in pockets of space for his winning brace.

Dunloy Cuchulainns players celebrate their victory over Ruairí Óg Cushendall in the Antrim SHC final at Páirc MacUílín, Ballycastle. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Meanwhile, Dunloy are Antrim hurling champions for the first time in four years, with a 1-19 to 1-13 victory over Cushendall securing the Volunteer Cup.

Having grabbed a rare football title last year, this was more familiar silverware for the Cuchulainns. Their 17th title pushes them one ahead of Cushendall and into joint-second on the roll of honour.

After a minute’s silence at Ballycastle in memory of Ciara Mageean, Dunloy got off to the better start. Nigel Elliott was fastest on to a breaking ball and played in Ciarán Elliott to tuck away.

They led 1-11 to 0-9 at half-time and continued to build their cushion through Conal Cunning and Seaan Elliott.

Neil McManus buried a close-range free to the net in the 56th minute, but Cushendall couldn’t get close enough to trouble Dunloy for a finish.

The champions will get a fortnight’s break before facing Down’s five-in-a-row winners Portaferry in the Ulster semi-final.

Galway SHC final: Loughrea 0-17 Tommy Larkin’s 0-16

Antrim SHC final: Dunloy 1-19 Cushendall 1-13