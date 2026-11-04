Bernard Brogan says retired GAA intercounty players should be eligible for tax relief scheme

Bernard Brogan at the launch of a charity match between Dublin and Meath GAA stars in support of Focus Ireland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Bernard Brogan believes GAA intercounty players should be included in the Government’s Sportsperson’s Relief scheme.

Retired professional athletes from sports including rugby, boxing, golf, soccer, cycling, swimming, tennis, cricket, squash and horse racing are all entitled to apply for tax relief at the end of their careers.

They can claim a 40 per cent deduction of income earned directly from participation in their sport, including wages and prize money, in any 10 of the preceding 14 years following their retirement. Personal appearances or sponsorship deals do not qualify for the deduction.

A major reason Sportsperson’s Relief has not been extended to intercounty players is the amateur status of GAA.

While Brogan does not feel the GAA will ever embrace professionalism or even adopt a semi-pro model, the 2010 Footballer of the Year believes it should be possible to include intercounty players in the scheme.

“I don’t think [the GAA] is ever going to be semi-pro,” says Brogan. “Just the commercial aspect probably doesn’t work for it. What I do think they could do though, I think there’s definitely scope to look at the tax break stuff.

“It’s something that I’m quite passionate about. I was a tax accountant before I started my businesses. You look at the rugby guys and other sports, they get tax back at the end of their careers.

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“And I think the line is that they add to the fabric of Irish society, and that’s why they get this tax break. Obviously you’d have to put in measures about playing five years intercounty or something but that can all be solved.

“I’d say 60, 70 or 80 per cent of these guys are probably teachers or guards or they’re starting small businesses.

Meath's Natalie Davitt, Meath's Clodagh Millington, Staycity chief creative officer Jacinta Phelan, Dublin's Niamh Hetherton, Dublin manager Ger Brennan, Meath's Joe Sheridan, Dublin's Jack Lundy, Focus Ireland director of fundraising Jesse Wiesblatt, Meath's Eoghan Frayne and Dublin's Bernard Brogan at Parnell Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Most of them certainly aren’t CEOs of businesses earning €300,000 a year, where giving them some of their tax back would bankrupt the country.

“These guys are working hard so give them something back at the end of their career, to say thank you for your service to your county and to your country and inspiring the next generation.

“If it’s there for rugby and it’s there for jockeys, why shouldn’t it be there for GAA?

“If you talk about the line where it mentions the fabric of Irish society, there’s nothing that gives more to Irish society than GAA here and abroad.”

Brogan cofounded Legacy Communications with his cousin James, and is also co-founder and chief commercial officer at PepTalk.

He feels many players make professional career choices based significantly around facilitating their sporting ambitions.

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“When we started Legacy, the marketing business, for the first three years we didn’t pay ourselves,” Brogan recalls.

“I had a couple of bob that I made from some of the sponsorships and we kept going. A lot of sports people get into sales jobs because they play sport (and it allows them to train), or they get into teaching because they are off every summer.

“I stayed in college for six years because I wanted to play Sigerson and I wanted to play for Dublin, so all your decisions are made around playing your sport.

“It’s very hard to become a doctor and play sport, it’s very hard to go after certain careers that just take time or that might require you to travel. So, players sometimes make decisions based on what will give them the time to get after their sport. So why not reward them for that?”

Bernard Brogan, Joe Sheridan and Ger Brennan in Parnell Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Brogan was speaking at the launch of a charity match between Dublin and Meath, which will take place at Parnell Park on Wednesday, November 11th. Proceeds from the game will go to Focus Ireland.

The Throw-in for Focus game will see current Dublin and Meath footballers and former county greats from both codes reignite one of the GAA’s oldest rivalries.

Current Dublin manager Ger Brennan will be togging out for the Dubs, as will Brogan, Dean Rock and Niamh Hetherton. Meath will be managed by the county’s last two Sam Maguire-winning captains, Graham Geraghty and Tommy Dowd. Current Meath captain Eoghan Frayne will also be among the Royals featuring, as will former players Joe Sheridan and Peadar Byrne.

Brogan’s last game against Meath at Parnell Park was a fiery National League clash in 2008, when he was one of five players sent off (three from Dublin, two from Meath). A subsequent disciplinary investigation recommended suspensions for a total of 16 players.

“The last time I remember playing Meath here, I was walking off after a red card. There were a lot of handbags that day,” he said.

“I don’t know how I got caught up in it, I think I was wearing red gloves and someone else wearing red gloves was throwing something, but anyway I got sent off, which didn’t happen that often. So, when the call came to roll out against Meath in Parnell Park again, and for such a good cause too, I was happy to get involved.”

The Throw-in for Focus charity match, in association with Staycity, will see Dublin take on Meath at Parnell Park on Wednesday, November 11th, at 7.30pm. Proceeds from tickets and every donation will go directly to Focus Ireland’s No Child Without a Home campaign