All-Ireland hurling final: Joe Canning’s Cork player profiles

Cork players in the pre-match parade before seeing off Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1 Patrick Collins

Age: 28

Club: Ballinhassig

Debut: v Limerick, 2021

His long puckouts to Brian Hayes are a key weapon for Cork, but Collins is good at medium-range deliveries too and his puckouts to Tim O’Mahony were particularly impressive in the semi-final. In some situations, like for Limerick’s goal in the Munster final, he needs to stay on his feet longer.

2 Niall O’Leary

Age: 27

Club: Castlelyons

Debut: v Tipperary, 2019

O’Leary is a no-fuss kind of player: tight and tough. I don’t think Cork will worry about match-ups in their full-back line. O’Leary loves a one-on-one battle and he’ll be trusted to pick up whoever comes into his corner. One of Cork’s best players in the league, he has carried that form into the championship.

3 Eoin Downey

Eoin Downey of Cork will need to be at his most alert against John McGrath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 22

Club: Glen Rovers

Debut: v Tipperary, 2023

For many years after Diarmuid O’Sullivan retired, number three has been a problem for Cork. Downey has nailed down the position now. Occasionally he looks vulnerable in the air, but I don’t think it’s a weakness. He had a brilliant final last year, but John McGrath’s movement and intelligence will ask some questions.

4 Seán O’Donoghue

Age: 29

Club: Inniscarra

Debut: v Clare, 2018

Lost the captaincy at the beginning of the year and it looked like he might be under pressure to hold his place. However, O’Donoghue has been brilliant this season. Marked Darragh McCarthy in the league final and was lined up to mark him again in the championship until McCarthy was sent off in the first minute.

5 Ciarán Joyce

Dublin’s Rian McBride is blocked by Ciarán Joyce of Cork during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 23

Club: Castlemartyr

Debut: v Limerick, 2022

Even though he likes to do a bit of hurling, Joyce is Cork’s go-to man marker in the half-back line. I expect him to tag Jake Morris and the outcome of that duel will have an impact on the result. Has also done well at centre back during the championship when Robert Downey was injured.

6 Robert Downey

Age: 25

Club: Glen Rovers

Debut: v Limerick, 2019

Has had an injury-interrupted season but made an impact off the bench in the Munster final and was commanding against Dublin, especially under the high ball. Andrew Ormond will pose a different test this weekend and I think Tipp will target Downey’s channel with pace.

7 Mark Coleman

Age: 27

Club: Blarney

Debut: v Wexford, 2016

Had a good final last year and his overall form this season is much better than last year. Very good going forward and delivers quick ball into his forwards, but not as effective going towards his own goal. Sam O’Farrell will have defensive duties in his own half, though, and that will suit Coleman.

8 Tim O’Mahony

Cork’s Tim O'Mahony scores his side’s sixth goal against Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Age: 28

Club: Newtownshandrum

Debut: v Clare, 2018

O’Mahony is the engine of the team and when he’s going well Cork seem to go well. When he didn’t have an influence against Limerick in the round-robin game, Cork had no foothold in the middle third. He’s been outstanding in the last two games, returning to the form he showed in the league.

9 Darragh Fitzgibbon

Age: 28

Club: Charleville

Debut: v Tipperary, 2017

Cork played him at centre forward for a lot of the year, but I think centre field is his best position. O’Mahony’s capacity to break up the play makes him a perfect foil and gives Fitzgibbon the freedom to attack. Had a huge game in the Munster final when Cork really needed their leaders to stand up.

10 Diarmuid Healy

Age: 21

Club: Lisgoold

Debut: v Clare, 2025

Did exceptionally well in the Munster final and though he’s a young player in his rookie season, there seems to be no question about his temperament. Had a quieter game against Dublin in the semi-final, but he has a very bright future. Tall, athletic, rangy with a good eye for a score.

11 Shane Barrett

Cork’s Shane Barrett holds off Dublin's Conor McHugh. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Age: 24

Club: Blarney

Debut: v Dublin, 2020

Was one of the favourites for Hurler of the Year going into last year’s All-Ireland and came back to that kind of form against Limerick in the Munster final. His shooting was off against Dublin, but even on a day like that he’s always busy and asking questions. Will force Tipp to think about their options at number six.

12 Declan Dalton

Age: 27

Club: Fr O’Neill’s

Debut: v Tipperary, 2019

After a frustrating year with injuries, he came storming back to form in the semi-final against Dublin. He also had a hugely effective semi-final last year but failed to back it up against Clare. That experience will stand to him. Takes the pressure off Patrick Horgan with long-range frees.

13 Patrick Horgan

Age: 37

Club: Glen Rovers

Debut: v Tipperary 2008

Deserves to win an All-Ireland and maybe it will finally come on Sunday. Cork don’t depend on him nearly as much as they have over the years, which is better for everyone. Has not hit his usual percentages with dead balls but still good for a couple of scores from play.

14 Alan Connolly

Alan Connolly was outstanding for Cork in the semi-final against Dublin. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Age: 24

Club: Blackrock

Debut: v Limerick, 2021

Had a spectacular match against Dublin but he doesn’t always deliver. He strikes me as a confidence player who needs the first couple of possessions to go well. If that happens, he could be electric. Always thinking about a goal and has scored five against Tipp in his last three games against them.

15 Brian Hayes

Age: 24

Club: St Finbarr’s

Debut: v Tipperary, 2023

With the biggest game of the year left, he’s my Hurler of the Year. Everything goes through him in the Cork attack, whether it’s a long puckout or a ball sent in from the middle third. His improvement over the last 14 months has been phenomenal and nothing seems to phase him.

Bench

With Séamus Harnedy not fit to start, he’s a huge option to come on. As well as him, they have plenty of experience on the bench: Shane Kingston, Conor Lehane and Damien Cahalane have all been around a long time.

Backroom team

Pat Ryan (Manager) Donal O’Rourke, Brendan Coleman, Fergal Condon, Donal O’Mahony

Pat Ryan has never looked for excuses on Cork’s bad days and he’s never blamed the players. That’s a great trait in a manager and the players will appreciate that. The way he has handled himself and the team has been hugely impressive.