Teenage boy seriously injured in e-scooter crash

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said regulations on e-scooters are being brought in because of a 'very worrying increase in the number of severe and serious accidents that particularly young people are experiencing'. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A teenage boy on an e-scooter suffered serious injuries in a crash in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They were alerted to the crash on Greencastle Road in Coolock, Dublin 17, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

The teenager, who had been driving the e-scooter, was discovered on the roadside with serious injuries.

He was rushed by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The road has since reopened and gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses.

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In particular, they would like to hear from any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Greencastle Road, or in the vicinity, at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any information in connection with the incident has been asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The incident is the latest in a wave of injuries among young e-scooters that has prompted concern in recent weeks.

Under plans being considered by the Government, e-scooter users will require a driving licence and insurance. It remains unclear whether they will have to undertake specific training or testing for the vehicles.

At the start of August, the Cabinet approved plans for regulations increasing the minimum age for e-scooter users from 16 to 18, and making helmets and high-visibility clothing mandatory if driving one.

Under the regulations due to come into force by the end of August, fixed-charge fines for breaching rules on e-scooters will be increased from €50 to €100.

There will also be a doubling of fees for the release of detained e-scooters to €80 for the first day and €30 for each subsequent day.

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At a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the regulations are being brought in because of a “very worrying increase in the number of severe and serious accidents that particularly young people are experiencing”.