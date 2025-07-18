All-Ireland hurling final: Nicky English’s Tipperary player profiles

1. Rhys Shelly

Age: 24

Club: Moycarkey-Borris

SHC debut: 2023 v Limerick

Shelly has reclaimed the number-one spot after the early-season rotation. He has been very solid and like the team, is improving. Getting more confident in his puckouts and their range were seen to particularly good effect against Kilkenny. Shot stopping is also reliable.

2. Robert Doyle

Age: 22

Club: Clonoulty-Rossmore

SHC debut: 2025 v Limerick

At this stage, he’s in the running for Young Hurler of the Year. Consistently outstanding, very tight, quite wiry, strong and not afraid to play from the front. He has also used the ball very well in possession. Vital intervention at the end of the semi-final spared the GAA’s blushes, bearing in mind the scoreboard controversy.

Robert Doyle (left) during the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

3. Eoghan Connolly

Age: 25

Club: Cashel King Cormacs

SHC debut: 2023 v Limerick

Nominally a three but can play anywhere (he was a midfielder last year) and was outstanding at wing back against Kilkenny. Not particularly effective at full back on Alan Connolly earlier in the season, although he still scored his usual quota of impressive, long-range points. Cork came pretty hard through the middle that day.

4. Michael Breen

Age: 31

Club: Ballina

SHC debut: 2015 v Limerick

Very experienced, strong and fast, he often picks up the opposition danger man. Has already marked Conor Whelan and Brian Hayes. Maybe his only flaw is that he over-commits in the first challenge and as a result has been rounded easily on a few occasions. Key defender for Tipp.

5. Craig Morgan

Age: 26

Club: Kilruane McDonaghs

SHC debut: 2022 v Waterford

Versatile and dependable, he’s been used at midfield during this year’s league and was a corner back at underage level. Morgan is primarily a defender and a very good one. Strong and powerful, he can be a bit understated because he’s not spectacular, but does a really good job. A very good player.

6. Ronan Maher

Age: 29

Club: Thurles Sarsfields

SHC debut: 2014 v Galway

Outstanding for many years even when battling in isolation, but now well supported by younger players. Evolution into man-marking rather than stand-up central defence suits him better. Marking TJ Reid, Peter Duggan and potentially Brian Hayes appears a better fit than the pace of Darragh Fitzgibbon. Best long-distance sideline cutter around.

Tipperary captain Ronan Maher taking instructions from manager Liam Cahill. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

7. Bryan O’Mara

Age: 25

Club: Holycross Ballycahill

SHC debut: 2023 v Clare

Since his UL Fitzgibbon days, I’ve been a big admirer of O’Mara. I say this even though, at times, he’s left me scratching my head a bit. Recently though, he’s found his feet and against Kilkenny, was outstanding in defence. Now emerging as the leader he always looked destined to become.

8. Willie Connors

Age: 28

Club: Kiladangan

SHC debut: 2018 v Limerick

Has emerged as a key midfielder in a year of rotating partners. A very neat hurler, able to pick off scores when he gets a chance. Sometimes he is over-inclined to shoot, but he can be very happy with his year. Does his bit for 50 minutes and holds his own in most games.

9. Conor Stakelum

Age: 26

Club: Thurles Sarsfields

SHC debut: 2022 v Waterford

Vying for second midfield position with three or four others, including his brother Darragh. They are all good players – energetic, able to tackle and compete very hard. Stakelum scored three points in a big contribution against Kilkenny when Tipp looked out of it. Has had plenty of hurling and also strengthened up.

10. Jake Morris

Age: 26

Club: Nenagh Éire Óg

SHC debut: 2018 v Cork

If Tipp take the All-Ireland, Morris is likely to be Player of the Year as they’ll hardly win without a big game from him. Beautiful touch. Outstanding even in the defeat against Cork when he carried the fight with Tipp down to 14. Has grown not just physically, but also into a major leadership role.

When Jake Morris is at his best, Tipperary are generally in with a good chance of winning. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

11. Andrew Ormond

Age: 26

Club: JK Brackens

SHC debut: 2024 v Limerick

Injury and bad luck delayed the fast blossoming I had expected. Returned as sub against Cork and had a real go. A fixture since and brilliant against Clare. An absolute dynamo, playing hard and thinking cleverly. Had big moments against Kilkenny, when he won hard ball and vital frees. Game changer.

12. Sam O’Farrell

Age: 20

Club: Nenagh Éire Óg

SHC debut: 2025 v Limerick

Beautiful hurler and captained the victorious under-20s. Another versatile player who is probably suffering for it. Exceptional number seven, which is where his future probably lies, but doing a fine job at wing forward. Not at his best against Kilkenny but a significant contributor during what’s been a long year for him.

13. Darragh McCarthy

Age: 19

Club: Toomevara

SHC debut: 2025 v Limerick

An underage star and outstanding since his senior call-up in the league. McCarthy has built on that since: really good against Limerick and played well against Kilkenny, regardless of missed frees. Issue is his carelessness with the hurley. Needs to find a different way to tackle, as he can’t keep putting referees in that position.

14. John McGrath

Age: 30

Club: Loughmore-Castleiney

SHC debut: 2016 v Cork

Outstanding club hurler – and footballer – who has battled injury, especially to the Achilles tendon. McGrath’s intercounty career looked done against Cork in Thurles last year. He regained confidence with the club and now, back to his best, is scoring goals. He is even creating uncertainty for Huw Lawlor, the best full back in the game.

15. Jason Forde

Age: 31

Club: Silvermines

SHC debut: 2013 v Kilkenny

A different animal to the one missing frees in last year’s league semi-final. Bright prospect and a top Fitzgibbon player with UL, but struggled at times to deliver on reputation. Excelled against Kilkenny when he took over frees from Darragh McCarthy and nailed vital ones, having scored a marvellous goal.

Replacements: The midfield cover - Darragh Stakelum, Alan Tynan and Peter McGarry - is nearly interchangeable with the starters. As a result, they have been impactful and energetic. Noel McGrath brings guile and a steady hand, while Oisín O’Donoghue has brought menace up front.

Management: Liam Cahill, Michael Bevans, Declan Laffan, TJ Ryan. For someone under such pressure last year, Liam Cahill couldn’t have scripted this better. Most of the youngsters he introduced in the league are still there. Getting out of Munster was the main target, getting to a league final and All-Ireland semi-final has been bonus territory. This, however, is off the charts.