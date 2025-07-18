Gaelic Games

Tipperary make one change to panel for All-Ireland final against Cork

Liam Cahill’s young team also features players with past experiences of the big day

Tipperary's Ronan Maher is one of eight players with previous experience of an All-Ireland final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Seán Moran
Fri Jul 18 2025 - 10:38

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill makes just one change to the match-day panel that won the semi-final against Kilkenny for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Cork. It is likely the numbers one to 15, which haven’t changed, will start for the county, looking for its first MacCarthy Cup in six years.

Paddy McCormack, who was MOTM in the under-20 All-Ireland win over Kilkenny in May, comes into the panel in place of Seán Kenneally.

Seamus Harnedy named on bench for Cork in All-Ireland final ]

For Tipp’s previous seven matches in championship, Cahill has only changed the announced line-up three times, in each case replacing just one player. It means there will be eight panellists with experience of the big occasion.

Michael Breen, Ronan Maher, Jason Forde and John McGrath all started the 2019 All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny whereas Jake Morris and Willie Connors came on as replacements. Of Sunday’s bench, Noel McGrath and Séamus Kennedy started, six years ago.

It is the first staging of Munster’s most storied rivalry in an All-Ireland final.

Tipperary: R Shelley; R Doyle, E Connolly, M Breen; C Morgan, R Maher (capt), B O’Mara; W Connors, C Stakelum; J Morris, A Ormond, S O’Farrell; D McCarthy, J McGrath, J Forde.Subs: B Hogan, J Caesar, S Kennedy, P McCormack, B McGrath, N McGrath, P McGarry, O O’Donoghue, J Ryan, D Stakelum, A Tynan.

Seán Moran

Seán Moran

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times

