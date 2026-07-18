Limerick’s William O’Donoghue: ‘I’ve got big shoes to fill’

Limerick's William O'Donoghue in Croke Park for this year's All-Ireland semi-final when he captained his county to defeat Clare. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

William O’Donoghue was never escaping it. Every morning when he peered out the window, the Mackey Stand was there bidding him a good day.

“It’s right across the road, yeah, literally,” smiles the Limerick centre back when asked how close he grew up to the Gaelic Grounds.

Truth be told, though, as a kid O’Donoghue had as many ambitions about running out in Old Trafford as he did in the stadium across the street.

“I probably dreamed about playing for Man United as much as I did dream of playing for Limerick.

“But from the age of 12 or 13, when you’re actually that bit more serious and actually aware of what’s going on around you, yeah, it [playing for Limerick] was absolutely the goal.

“It wasn’t exactly linear for me either; it wasn’t something whereby it was, like, ‘Oh, I’m destined to play for Limerick.’ It took a lot of time and effort and consistent improvement to get there, so it wasn’t something that was always going to exactly be put in front of me.”

O’Donoghue wasn’t a teenage prodigy fast-tracked to the senior squad; by the time his breakthrough season arrived in 2018 he was already in his early 20s.

“In 2018, I was just about seeing game-time. It’s not like I was very young either, I guess I was probably 23,” he recalls. “I’m obviously very proud that I’ve managed to stay a part of the group and contribute to the group. I’m just glad of all the days in between.”

William O'Donoghue: 'There’s a lot to get right to try and add value to the team.' Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

O’Donoghue came off the bench as a late sub in the 2018 All-Ireland final win over Galway. But he started all four deciders between 2020-2023 and was twice named an All-Star midfielder.

And he has been hurling from pastures new this season. With Declan Hannon retiring, John Kiely needed to settle on a new centre back and it is a role he has entrusted O’Donoghue with in 2026.

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“There’s a lot of learning still to be done, but I guess I’m enjoying the experience. I’m enjoying trying to contribute,” says O’Donoghue, who has now made 53 appearances for Limerick.

“I’ve got big shoes to fill and I don’t think I’ll ever have time to fill them. There is a lot to digest there and there’s a lot to get right to try and add value to the team.”

But the history of pulling on the green and white resonates with O’Donoghue. Before he became a Limerick hurler, he was a Limerick supporter.

“My father has obviously been a Limerick hurling fan [for years] and there would be incredible memories doing stuff like that and going to games with my father.

“Obviously having the Gaelic Grounds on my doorstep, I’m very passionate about Limerick, very passionate about Limerick GAA. To be able to be out there with these lads and representing Limerick is obviously a massive dream come true.”

Limerick's Seamus Hickey and Seamus Butler of Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds last month. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

One season in particular sticks out. In 2007 Limerick and Tipp played out an epic three-game Munster semi-final battle. Limerick ultimately won after extra time in the third match at the Gaelic Grounds. And afterwards, O’Donoghue managed to get his hands on a priceless souvenir.

“I got Seamus Hickey’s jersey that day. I was one of the ones who kind of went on the pitch that bit early and got shepherded off.

“A Na Piarsaigh man, Paul Murray, was involved with Limerick at the time, doing physio, and I remember kind of scurrying my way under the Mackey Stand, Paul threw me out Seamus Hickey’s jersey and I still have it at home.

“I brought it to an open training night [before the All-Ireland final] in 07 and had the whole back of it signed. The signatures are a bit faint now; it’s been 20 years. But I still remember queuing up to get it signed.”

He is the Limerick vice-captain this season and in the absence of Cian Lynch, who didn’t start against Clare because of injury, O’Donoghue captained the side in that semi-final victory.

“Ciano was still the captain. He’s the leader of the squad and he’s an incredible person.

“He’s someone people all over Limerick look up to, myself included. I’m delighted that Ciano was able to [come off the bench during the game] because he has given an awful lot.

“He’s had some tough days with injury and stuff like that, so I was delighted that he did manage to get out there because he does deserve to lead this team.”

Either way, leadership hasn’t tended to be a problem for Limerick during much of the last decade.