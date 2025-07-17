Séamus Harnedy named on the Cork bench for All-Ireland final

Séamus Harnedy has been named on the bench for Cork for Sunday's All-Ireland final against Tipperary. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork have made two significant changes to the matchday panel which started the semi-final win over Dublin for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Tipperary.

Wing forward Séamus Harnedy, a veteran of the 2013 finals against Clare, who missed the last match with injury, returns to the bench in place of Jack O’Connor.

Wing back Cormac O’Brien, who has been out injured since the Munster final against Limerick, is also included and replaces Ethan Twomey.

Otherwise, Pat Ryan keeps faith with the 26 who delivered a resounding 20-point win over Dublin.

It will be a fourth final for veteran Patrick Horgan, still in search of a first medal.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, S O’Donoghue; C Joyce, R Downey (capt), M Coleman; T O’Mahony, D Fitzgibbon; D Healy, S Barrett, D Dalton; P Horgan, A Connolly, B Hayes.

Subs: B Saunderson, D Cahalane, G Millerick, C O’Brien, T O’Connell, L Meade, B Roche, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn, C Lehane, S Kingston.