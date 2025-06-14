SHC preliminary quarter-final previews: Dublin to overcome bad memories

Saturday

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Laois v Tipperary, O’Moore Park, 1.45pm (Live on GAA+) – The futility of the preliminary quarter-finals is obvious in this type of fixture. Laois must have been terribly disappointed to lose so comprehensively in the Joe McDonagh final and now, six days later, they are out to face Tipperary, who two years ago dismantled Offaly – to neither’s conspicuous benefit. This year, there is more purpose about Tipp, who have introduced some useful new players, and a sense that they could legitimately target a semi-final next month. Laois will be glad to see the end of this weekend. Verdict: Tipperary

Kildare v Dublin, St Conleth’s Park, 4pm – If there’s a team that instinctively dislikes this stage of the championship it’s Dublin, who remain the only Liam MacCarthy Cup team to spring a leak against one of the McDonagh espoirs, Laois six years ago. Kildare were very accomplished winning the McDonagh last week but have had to shelve the celebrations for this. A boisterous home crowd will raise the temperature and Dublin were poor in their Leinster exit against Galway. Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s team had been feisty enough until then and will travel hopefully to take on the groundbreakers in Newbridge. Verdict: Dublin