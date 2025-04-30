Mayo finish strongly to claim Connacht under-20 title

Mayo celebrate their victory over Roscommon in the Connacht U20 football final at Tuam Stadium, Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht Under-20 football final: Mayo 2-17 Roscommon 4-8

Mayo secured their first Connacht U-20 football title since 2018 as they finished strong to deny Roscommon successive crowns.

Peadar Gardiner’s side came through a thriller as they kicked four of the last five scores to shake off a stubborn Roscommon challenge.

The game’s defining moment came in the 62nd minute when Roscommon sub Ruairí Kilcline palmed Rory Carthy’s long delivery to the net. But after consulting his umpires, referee Thomas Murphy ruled a square ball and disallowed a goal that would have put Roscommon a point up.

Mayo started much the quicker as they raced 1-7 to 0-1 in front, Seamus Howard netting the winners’ goal.

READ MORE

Roscommon gradually settled and began to cause Mayo problems on their own kick-outs. Rory Carthy answered for Roscommon with a two-point free and a goal in the space of 30 seconds while John McGuinness rifled home two superb goals.

A Darragh Beirne goal helped Mayo lead 2-9 to 3-4 at the interval. The third quarter was tense with Roscommon goalkeeper Patrick Gaynor producing four point-blank saves to keep his side in contention.

Roscommon captain Robert Heneghan levelled the game in the 51st minute with a punched effort to the net but late scores from Colm McHale, Dara Neary, Beirne and Tom Lydon gave Mayo a Connacht title and an All Ireland semi-final spot.

Mayo: Conor Meaney; Rio Mortimer, Paul Gilmore, Eoin McGreal; Colm Lynch, John McMonagle, Colm McHale (0-0-3); Cathal Keaveney, Seamus Howard (1-0-0); Oisin Cronin (0-0-1), Oliver Armstrong, Hugh O’Loughlin (0-0-2); Darragh Beirne (1-0-3, 2f), Niall Hurley (0-0-2), Tom Lydon (0-0-5, 2f). Subs: Yousif Coghill for McGreal, 16 mins; Dara Neary (0-0-1) for Cronin, 42 mins; Diarmuid Duffy for Lynch, 44 mins; Luke Feeney for Armstrong, 52 mins; Daithi Butler for Gilmore, 60+3 mins.

Roscommon: Patrick Gaynor; Cillian Campbell, Tommy Morris, Conor Kelly; Robert Heneghan (1-0), Eoghan Carthy, Keelan Kelly; Niall Heneghan, David Higgins; Conor Grogan (0-1), John McGuinness (2-0), Eoin Collins; John Curran (0-1), Rory Carthy (1-1-2, 1 tpf, 2f), Ryan Dowling. Subs: Brian Greene (0-0-1, 1m) for K. Kelly, 21 mins; Cathal McKeon for Dowling, 46 mins; Ciaran O’Reilly for Higgins, 51 mins; Ruairi Kilcline for R. Heneghan, 55 mins.

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway).