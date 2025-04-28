Nicky English: Big disappointment in Cork as eagerly awaited contest is over before it began

The opening and closing of the case in Cork happened at the start with Darragh McCarthy’s red card. These confrontations were going on all over the pitch before the throw-in but like with Shane Barrett last week, if you’re identified striking you can’t complain about the outcome.

McCarthy paid a severe price and Tipp as well – as ultimately did the game. I don’t understand this process of teams supposedly setting the tone by tussling before the ball is thrown in. The best place to set the tone is on the scoreboard.

Tipperary’s best chance was to tighten things up, get the match into a bit of an arm wrestle and not to allow space open up on the pitch. Whatever chance they had at 15 against 15, there was none at 14 v 15.

We saw in Ennis the price Cork paid for a red card about quarter of an hour before the end. You might survive for five minutes at the end of a game but if you have to carry a red card for 75, 78 minutes, forget about it. The damage for Tipp will be in the scoring difference in what may well be a tight finish for them.

Almost immediately, within 10 minutes, Cork had two goals scored and could have had more. Alan Connolly got the third not long afterwards – they were pouring through the centre so easily. Twelve points in front. The contest was completely done.

Brian Hayes and Connolly were again really dangerous in the full forward line and Darragh Fitzgibbon tearing through the middle adds to the menace. Cork already had the advantage in speed and power and although you can place an asterisk on it because, because of the extra man, that’s a vulnerability for Tipp at the best of times.

At first, Jason Forde from frees, and Jake Morris, who did his best, kept things going for Tipperary and Sam O’Farrell, generally, was very good and had a chance for a goal. He probably could have carried it a little bit farther than he did, but Pa Collins saved. Cork were completely in control.

It might be that Tipp would have been better off putting those balls over the bar just to keep their scoring difference down because it’s quite likely to play a role before Munster is finished.

Overall, it was a big disappointment not to get to see Cork tested, which was going to be the key point of interest in the match after last weekend. Tipp had momentum coming in and Cork had lost some of theirs. I didn’t necessarily think Tipperary would win but I was looking forward to seeing the response, which was never allowed to materialise.

The match against Clare the Saturday after next is going to be vital. I wasn’t hugely surprised by Waterford’s win because in last week’s match in Ennis, I didn’t see a huge improvement on Clare’s league form.

Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 2, Walsh Park, Co Waterford: Stephen Bennett of Waterford scores a goal past Clare's Darragh Lohan. Photograph: Inpho

I just wonder how much of that revival was attributable to Cork’s loss of shape after taking off a few players. It’s even more in question after the quite disjointed Clare display in Walsh Park.

Waterford came out all guns blazing and like Stephen Bennett said, they were, on top of the midfield where Darragh Lyons had a fine match.

Aidan McCarthy hit some frees wide, which looked ominous as Clare were struggling. But by half-time they had got back into it, primarily because their full-back line got on top. Three points with wind advantage to come appeared to be to their advantage but there was always a chance that Waterford might be better off running into the wind and creating space and that’s exactly what happened.

So, they took the game to Clare. Bennett was outstanding and their backs really stood up. Tadhg De Búrca was phenomenal – he’s just a magnificent player. Conor Prunty was back at number three, which released the outstanding Mark Fitzgerald and he and De Búrca absolutely dominated in the half-back line.

Clare have had no luck with injuries and were already missing Diarmuid Ryan and Conor Cleary from the defence and obviously Shane O’Donnell in attack. Then they lost Tony Kelly before the start, which had a big impact especially as they were misfiring on the frees, which allowed Waterford to build a lead and with it, their confidence.

Waterford were unlucky at times last year and this just proved that they have plenty of good hurlers and they won’t be a pushover for anyone. I know they were in Division 1B but not so long ago, teams were winning All-Irelands from there and they were ready winners this weekend.

There was some movement in Leinster. I thought Dublin hurled really well against Wexford. Their skill levels were good and they were really impressive across the field. There was a good vibe about their play. I know there were complaints that the penalty wasn’t a goal but for me they were clearly the better team – and without Dónal Burke, who is their key player.