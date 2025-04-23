Tactical analysis: Cork’s red mist gave Clare chance to make the numbers count

Clare's Conor Leen squares up with Patrick Horgan of Cork during their Munster SHC game in Ennis. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Clare v Cork: shift in momentum amplified by red card and Downey injury

This Munster Championship clash delivered another instant classic in what has become a golden era for the province.

Cork surged into a 12-point half-time lead, dominating all facets of play, but Clare roared back with a ferocious second-half that nearly resulted in a famous win.

The sending off of Shane Barrett midway through the second-half changed the momentum in the last 15 minutes in Clare’s favour.

The story of the first half was Cork’s supremacy on their puckout and their ability to get quick ball to their inside trio of Brian Hayes, Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly.

We can see in the graph below Cork’s puckout pattern was predominantly to the left as Clare offered up that side of the pitch. Clare tried to squeeze the pitch but struggled to deal with the movement of Darragh Fitzgibbon and Barrett.

Cork puckouts, first half / Cork shots from play, first half

Left: Cork's puckouts - the red shows puckout they won clean (circle) or won break (x); the yellow shows puckouts they lost clean (circle) or lost break (x). Right: Cork shots from play - points (white), goals (black) and wides (red).

Clare’s issue in that first half, apart from the breeze, was their inability to protect the D, as you can see from the number of shots taken around their goal. Their man-to-man defensive system is brave, but with someone like Hayes you need defensive cover, as we can see below with Cork’s first goal.

Clare's full-back line opted to follow their men, meaning that Darragh Lohan was left without any assistance for the first goal once Brian Hayes had gotten by him

Clare’s second-half revival, and Cork’s collapse

Clare produced a remarkable second-half turnaround. The shift in momentum was both tactical and psychological, amplified by Cork’s numerical disadvantage following the red card for Barrett.

Clare’s midfield began to dominate, linking effectively with the half-forward line to apply consistent pressure on the Cork defence.

Their direct deliveries inside were bearing fruit too. Why was Damien Cahalane not used to deal with Peter Duggan, as was the case in the league? It might be a switch that Pat Ryan uses if they meet again in a Munster final.

Leaving Robert Downey at centre back with a heavily-strapped knee for the first 10 minutes of the second half also seemed to backfire. Downey was clearly in trouble at the time, and was unable to track David Reidy for the crucial second goal off a break from Duggan.

Clare puckouts, second half / Clare shots from play, second half

Left: Clare's puckouts in second half - the yellow shows puckout they won clean (circle) or won the break (x); the red shows puckouts where they lost the break (x) while the black circles show puckouts lost after a second phase, either a misplaced pass or good tackling by Cork. Right: Clare shots from play in second half - points (white), goals (grey) and wides (red).

The sending off allowed Cork to take a series of short puckouts, meaning the subsequent deliveries were now able to bypass Cork’s half backs and hit their twin towers of Duggan and Aron Shanagher, who along with Ian Galvin made a significant contribution off the bench.

Both teams finished with identical overall conversion rates (66%) but got there in different ways. Cork were more efficient from play (66% vs Clare’s 60%), while Clare had the edge on placed balls (75% vs Cork’s 72%), which proved critical in such a tight contest.

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher and Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action - the move of Hayes back to the centre forward position could be a major gamechanger for the season ahead. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tipperary v Limerick: Premier play it smart but Quaid and Hayes show class

Tipperary and Limerick served up a thriller, drawing 2-23 each in a game brimming with intensity, turnovers and tactical shifts

The teams’ attacking style differed in methodology, with Tipp loading the middle third and attacking Limerick through turnovers and carrying the ball with accurate offloads and running angles.

On the graph below we can see white markers (points from play) dotted all around the arc. Tipp had a staggering total of 0-16 at half time. They had a total of 32 shots in the game, scoring 25 (78% efficiency), with 16 out of 21 shots from play scored (76%), whilst nine out of 11 (81%) shots from frees were executed − high totals in terms of accuracy, based on the conditions.

Eoghan Connolly’s four long-range frees in the first half also deserve an honourable mention.

Tipp puckouts, first half / Tipp shots from play, first half

Left: Tipperary's puckouts in first half - the yellow shows puckout they won clean (circle) or won the break (x); the red shows puckouts where they lost the ball clean (circle) or lost the break (x) while the black circles show puckouts lost after a second phase. Right: Tipp shots from play in first half - points (white) and wides (red).

The graph also shows that Tipp did well on their own puckout in that period. More importantly it was their shape that upset Limerick’s approach, with their tactic of crowding the middle third stopping Limerick from building play and supplying ball to their inside line. Through hard work, tackling and often leaving just one forward up, Tipp were smart tactically.

Tipp looked to stymie Limerick's short game by flooding the middle third, often leaving just one forward up.

The six black circles on the graphic suggest though that work is needed on their second phase when the puckout is worked short. This was either a missed pass or a turnover, where a Tipp player was not quick enough to release the ball.

Those situations are where Limerick are at their most dangerous. The game at the moment is about chaos in the middle third and moving ball out of this zone − coaches must replicate this in their coaching during preseason and then reinforce it during the year.

Tipp, contrary to popular opinion, have athleticism and running power, and showcased some deft handpassing and brick flicks in John McGrath’s second goal, a brilliant team score − although Paul Kinnerk won’t be happy with Adam English’s role with the sideline turnover that allowed Noel McGrath to start the move.

Tipperary's second goal was a super team score, as they moved the ball briskly through major traffic to get the Limerick defence turned and running towards their own goal

Ultimately, Tipp’s massive workrate saw them create 29 turnovers in their own half and force Limerick into chaotic possessions, setting the tone for the game. Their evolved puckout strategy also paid off, as they limited long balls into the forward line and looked to build through the middle third, helping to control possession and reduce Limerick’s counterattacks.

Limerick’s tactical patience and puckout adaptation

With Nickie Quaid back in goal, Limerick’s puckout strategy regained a fluency that was lacking in the league. Quaid mixed short and medium restarts with direct deliveries, targeting mismatches and exposing gaps in Tipp’s press.

While Tipperary managed to disrupt several puckouts — a rare achievement against Limerick — the champions retained composure in the build-up and transitioned effectively from deep. Quaid’s return and influence was evident in Limerick’s first goal. After Brian O’Mara’s run and point left him out of position, Quaid targeted the gap in Tipp’s now unbalanced defence, leading to Adam English’s goal.

Limerick's Nickie Quaid targets the area vacated by Brian O'Mara's run up the field, and possession ends up being gathered by Aaron Gillane.

Gillane then finds Adam English and he finishes to the Tipperary net with a one-handed shot through Brian Hogan.

Limerick go back to what they know

John Kiely’s side reverted to their more traditional structure, reinstating the tried-and-tested half-forward line of Tom Morrissey, Gearóid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes, which added stability, physicality, and directness to their attacking build-up.

One of the most significant tweaks was deploying Kyle Hayes at centre-forward, a move that could have major implications as the championship progresses. His ball-winning ability and sheer athleticism gave Limerick a consistent outlet under pressure. In the chaos of rucks and contested possession, Hayes frequently emerged with ball in hand, setting the tone for second-phase attacks.

His direct running at the heart of Tipp’s defence was relentless and disruptive — a nightmare for any centre-back when he holds a high position and drives at pace.

Unlike when he’s stationed deeper, Hayes’s presence in the central channel forced Tipperary to compact their defensive shape, which in turn opened spaces in wider channels for the likes of Morrissey and Hegarty. If Limerick keep Hayes high and central, it could redefine how opposition defences are forced to set up against them.

Limerick were possible a little rusty on the day, but still hit 2-14 from play with contributions across the board. Even with uncharacteristic handling errors and 76 total turnovers in the match, they found scores consistently — a mark of a seasoned side.

Jeffrey Lynskey is an MSc student in Sports Performance Analysis at Setu Carlow and has managed the Galway minor and under-20 teams.