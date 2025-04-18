Nickie Quaid to start for Limerick against Tipperary

Nickie Quaid has been named to start in Limerick’s first championship match this Sunday in Thurles. This marks an extraordinary comeback for the All Star goalkeeper who sustained a cruciate ligament injury last November.

During the league, Limerick selected Jason Gillane and former forward Shane Dowling place of the five-time All-Ireland winner who was a major cog in their defence between his shot stopping and the accuracy of his puck-outs. Dowling is named on the bench.

There had been reports that the 35-year-old was ahead of schedule in his comeback and even that he had participated in training matches but few expected him to be available for the start of Limerick’s Munster title defence.

Kilkenny’s TJ Reid may miss the whole Leinster championship with a calf injury that is speculated to keep him out for up to six weeks. Otherwise, Derek Lyng is able to name a strong team with Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody both selected against Galway.

Former Kerry hurler Fionán Mackessy comes in for his championship debut for Kilkenny.