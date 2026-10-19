Draws for provincial football championships to take place on November 19th

Westmeath are reigning champions in Leinster, where a glut of counties will fancy their chances of claiming the Delaney Cup. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The draws for the 2027 provincial football championships will take place on Thursday, November 19th.

The GAA have opted to retain the later date following a trial last year which saw the draws pushed back from their usual slot in October.

The draws are expected to be shown live on GAA+, with Croke Park and provincial council officials finalising the details.

The draws were broadcast on the GAA’s streaming platform last year in a change from the previous arrangement by which RTÉ provided live coverage of the event.

The draw for the 2027 Leinster football championship will be of particular interest as several counties will fancy their chances of landing the Delaney Cup.

With Dublin’s era of dominance now over, Louth and Westmeath have been crowned Leinster champions in the past two seasons. Meath and Kildare will also see themselves as contenders, so there should be a stacked field chasing provincial silverware next summer.

The four semi-finalists from this year’s Leinster championship – Westmeath, Dublin, Kildare and Louth – will go straight to the quarter-final stages, while the remaining seven counties – Meath, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow and Wexford – will contest the first round.

In Ulster, teams who feature in the preliminary round receive a two-year exemption from the opening fixture, meaning Donegal, Derry, Tyrone and reigning champions Armagh will begin their respective championship campaigns at the quarter-final stage.

The contentious seeding system is likely to dominate much of the conversation in Munster, where Kerry will be vying for their seventh successive title having won 13 of the last 14 instalments.

In Connacht, two of the quarter-final pairings are already predetermined, with Sligo travelling Stateside to take on New York and Leitrim making the trip to Ruislip to play London.