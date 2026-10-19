Club football championships: Use our interactive map to see the state of play in each county around Ireland

St Brigid's celebrate with the Fahey Cup after beating Pádraig Pearses to win the Roscommon Senior Football Championship. Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho

As the GAA county championships come to a conclusion around Ireland, use our interactive map to see what stage each county is at.

On Sunday just gone Cuala became champions of Dublin, while St Brigid’s came out on top in extra-time to seal the Roscommon title.

There are interesting stories around the counties, such as in Kildare where Maynooth reached their first final in 110 years by beating Naas. This Sunday, October 25th, will see titles decided in the counties of this year’s All-Ireland final – Mayo and Kerry.

You can see our hurling map here.