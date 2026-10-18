Cuala star power wins the day as Derek Dunne leads his crew to Dublin title glory

Derek Dunne would have been forgiven for swerving the Cuala job when it came up last year. Austin O’Malley stepped down after leading the southside club to an All-Ireland title, meaning that regardless of who took over, there wasn’t exactly a whole lot of wiggle room available for improvement. What was he going to do – take them into the Champions League?

But when you’re a lifer, you’re a lifer. Dunne’s father was over the Cuala team that made their first-ever football final way back in 1988. His daughter Jennifer won three All-Irelands for Dublin and over the weekend played her 50th game for the Brisbane Lions in the AFLW. He had the 2002 boys’ team in Cuala when they were kids – five of them played here as they torched Castleknock in the Dublin final by 3-15 to 1-6.

“I would have been involved previously, twice before,” he told us outside the Cuala dressingroom in Parnell Park. “I suppose when you win an All-Ireland, there’s not too many people to step up to take it on ... The bottom line is this is a very experienced group.

“You have people like Michael Fitzsimons in the dressingroom. You have people like Con O’Callaghan in the dressingroom. Peadar [Ó Cofaigh Byrne] obviously is in with the Dubs now. There’s a really, really strong environment there. The likes of Conor O’Brien, who’s been playing football for years with Cuala. It’s a really, really strong group and they drive themselves, you know what I mean? I’m just kind of driving the bus with them.”

Their size and star power won the day for them against a Castleknock side whose challenge fizzled out after making a decent start. Con O’Callaghan ended the day with 2-5 to add a second Dublin football medal to his four hurling ones. Even with the big total against his name, you’d say he’s had more spectacular days. Few more effective ones, all the same.

“Con is class. Con is such a leader within the group. Michael is a leader in the group but Con is ... I didn’t know Con as a footballer. I knew Con as an individual within his family, I know them all very well. But I didn’t know Con as a footballer, as part of a management team. But he’s so, so good.

“When he talks, the stuff he comes out with is brilliant. And then his leadership on the pitch – he scored 2-5 but he probably got four or five turnovers. That’s the part that you don’t see about Con that I think is fantastic. The work rate, the turnovers, the hard hits, the tracking back, that’s the part of Con that I think of and that’s why he’s one of the best in the country.”

Cuala have Offaly champions Tullamore back in Parnell Park in a fortnight now. When the two sides met in the Leinster semi-final a couple of years back, O’Callaghan’s four-point haul was crucial in a scrappy game. Tullamore return to Donnycarney having won Offaly four times on the bounce. But the Dublin champions have won Leinster every year since 2019. Anything short of that will be an upset for Cuala.

“We had Tullamore here two years ago,” Dunne said. “I wasn’t involved but I was here, obviously, and they were very, very good. So it’s a really tough one to start with but we’d like to think that hopefully we can get a bit of a campaign going there.”