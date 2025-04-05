Roscommon pull clear of London in second half to secure comfortable win in Ruislip

Roscommon's Enda Smith battles for the ball during the Connacht SFC quarter-final at McGovern Park in Ruislip. Photograph: Juan Gasparini/Inpho

Connacht SFC quarter-final: London 0-13 Roscommon 2-26

Roscommon put on the afterburners in the second half to leave London trailing in their wake as Davy Burke’s men came good in the Ruislip sunshine on Saturday afternoon.

The Rossies were reeled in by their hosts after making a positive start, but they turned water into wine in the second half thanks to the scoring prowess of Ciaráin Murtagh and Ben O’Carroll, who hit 1-12 between them.

The visitors made a blistering start to lead by 1-6 to 0-0 after just 13 minutes, despite playing against the elements.

Points from Ruaidhrí Fallon and Enda Smith got the Rossies motoring before O’Carroll and Dylan Ruane combined to allow Diarmuid Murtagh palm the ball into the net.

O’Carroll, Ciaráin Murtagh, Ultan Harney and Cian McKeon tagged on further scores and it looked like it was going to be a stroll in the park for the visitors.

But a two-pointer from play by Liam Gallagher – the first one in championship football – finally settled the home side’s nerves, and they began to play.

O’Carroll and Ciarán Diver exchanged scores before London hit a purple patch, hitting seven points without reply, to draw level.

Daniel Clarke’s two-pointer from over 50 metres ignited the scoring glut as Diver, Shay Rafter (two), Eoin Walsh and a free from Diver brought the sides level after 26 minutes.

But Roscommon arrested the home side’s momentum with a brace of points from O’Carroll and Harney to lead by 1-10 to 0-10 at the break.

With the wind behind them in the second half, Roscommon pushed on with Ciaráin Murtagh and O’Carroll leading the line impressively, while Shane Cunnane and Cathal Heneghan made an impact off the bench.

The Rossies outscored their hosts by 1-16 to 0-3, with Ciaráin Murtagh’s 52nd-minute goal leaving the result a foregone conclusion.

A fine individual point by Kristian Healy was sandwiched between a brace of frees by Rafter, but, by the end, Roscommon had 12 different scorers and posted all but one of their scores from play to run out comfortable winners.

LONDON: A Walsh; D Rooney, S Taylor, N McElwaine; E Walsh (0-0-1), M Moynihan, A McLoughlin; T Barry, L Gallagher (0-1-0); J Obahor, D Clarke (0-1-0), K Healy (0-0-1); C Diver (0-0-3, 1f), S Rafter (0-0-4, 2f), R Rafferty.

Subs: C McCarrick for Obahor (h-t); C McKelvey for Walsh (46 mins); C Cox for Barry, O Hilley for McLoughlin (both 55); J Crowley Holland for Moynihan (62).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; P Frost, J McManus, D Murray; R Fallon (0-0-1), C Neary, D Ruane (0-0-1); E Nolan (0-0-1), K Doyle (0-0-1); U Harney (0-0-1), E Smith (0-0-2), B O’Caroll (0-1-5); D Murtagh (1-0-1), C McKeon (0-0-3), C Murtagh (1-1-3).

Subs: S Cunnane for Doyle (h-t); C Hand for Ruane (46 mins); C Heneghan (0-1-0) for D Murtagh, S Lambe for Frost (both 54); S Killoran (0-0-1) for Smith (62).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).