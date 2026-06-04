Bank of Ireland warns of surge in text scams targeting customers

Bank of Ireland has warned people to be suspicious of text messages alerting them to declined transactions. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bank of Ireland has reported a recent spike in impersonation scams and warned people to be suspicious of text messages alerting them to declined transactions or issues with their accounts.

It said reports of fraudulent texts referencing suspicious or declined transactions and asking customers to call fraudulent phone lines increased significantly in May, with the pattern continuing in recent days.

The bank said such scams start with the potential victims receiving a text message that appears to come from a trusted source, such as Bank of Ireland.

The message typically references a suspicious or declined transaction and pressures the recipient to respond quickly, often by asking them to call a phone number included in the message.

When they call, they are connected to someone posing as a member of the bank’s fraud team.

Bank of Ireland said the fraudsters can sound calm, professional and helpful while quickly creating urgency in order to convince the customer to make a payment or give away banking details.

Alternatively, customers are told their money is at risk and must be moved immediately to a “safe account”.

In reality, the “safe account” is controlled by the fraudster and the money is lost.

In some cases, scam texts can even appear under trusted contact names stored in a customer’s phone, making them even harder to spot.

“Many people believe this is something that would never happen to them but these scams are carefully designed to feel real, and anyone can be targeted,” said Bank of Ireland’s head of fraud Nicola Sadlier.

“Fraudsters use familiar brands and everyday transactions, and create a sense of urgency to respond. They know how to create convincing conversations that feel legitimate and how to apply just enough pressure and pace to stop people hesitating in the moment.”

Sadlier said the “most effective defence is a ‘zero trust’ approach” and she called on people to always “pause and question any unexpected contact, even if it appears to come from your bank. Never rely on phone numbers or links provided in messages. Call your bank directly using a trusted number from its official website or the back of your card.”

The bank included a case study of a man who was contacted and asked if he recognised a transaction for €130 to a well-known company, instructing him to reply ‘No’ if he did not.

Concerned, the customer replied immediately.

Within minutes, he received a follow-up message urging him to call ‘Bank of Ireland’ using the number provided.

He dialled the number and was convinced he had reached the bank’s fraud team. He was told the safest course of action was to move his money to another account.

He followed the instructions and transferred €10,000 to an account that, unknown to him, was controlled by fraudsters.

While keeping him on the call, the fraudster extracted highly sensitive information, including his online banking details, security verification credentials and even his passport information.

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