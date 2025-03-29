Monaghan sharpshooting earns Division 2 title at subdued Croke Park

NFL Division 2 final: Monaghan 1-26 Roscommon 0-19

Six two-pointers helped earn Monaghan the National Football League Division 2 title in a final that at times felt more like an exhibition game at a near-empty Croke Park.

A crowd of just 11,450 turned out for Saturday evening’s double header at GAA headquarters and while the Division 2 decider produced some decent football, it lacked the bite of real competitive fare.

Roscommon led 0-12 to 0-11 at the interval but Monaghan were superb after the break and won the second half 1-15 to 0-7 to run out comfortable 10-point winners.

They kicked three two-pointers in as many minutes at the start of the second half – two from Rory Beggan and one from Micheál Bannigan – to surge from one behind to lead 0-18 to 0-13.

Diarmuid Murtagh replied with Roscommon’s only two-pointer of the contest, and after 56 minutes the outcome still hung in the balance with Monaghan leading 0-20 to 0-18.

However, moments later a sweeping Monaghan move involving Stephen O’Hanlon and Ryan McAnespie ended with Jack McCarron smacking home the game’s only goal. The sub immediately followed it up with a point and Monaghan kicked for home thereafter.

Roscommon were wasteful coming down the stretch and butchered some decent scoring chances but it had all become a tad incidental at that stage because the game had drifted from their grasp.

It is the first time Monaghan have won the Division 2 title since 2014.

Monaghan’s Rory Beggan takes a free. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I think we played reasonably well in the first half but look it was a tight cagey affair,” said Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan.

“We got them in at half-time we reset and were a point down. Every man all over the pitch really stepped up in the second half. We said at half time, ‘look, we came here to play football and we are not doing ourselves justice yet so let’s go out and go at it,’ and they did. Every man on the pitch was brilliant in the second half.”

Four of Monaghan’s six two-pointers were scored in the second half.

“We kicked one today and don’t think we kicked any last week, can’t remember for sure but it’s not enough anyway,” said Roscommon manager Davy Burke.

“So obviously we are not kicking enough two-pointers and it’s something we are definitely have to look at in training. We were kicking them but we have gone away from that obviously so we need to look at whatever way our attack play is set up. They are a massive feature now.”

The side’s contrasting schedule over the coming weeks probably had an impact on how the latter stages of the game played out.

Roscommon will begin their Connacht Championship campaign with a trip to London next Saturday.

Monaghan, meanwhile, are not out again until April 20th when they face either Donegal or Derry in an Ulster quarter-final, so this league final was ideal timing for the Farney County.

Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan and celebrates with Barry McBennett after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Without a doubt, the cards fell right for us in that regard. We have three weeks until we play Donegal or Derry,” said Bannigan.

“Whatever about it being a help, we didn’t have any distraction. We were able to come here and let the lads go for it. There’s no doubt, I wouldn’t want to be going out and playing championship next weekend.

“I think that is something that the powers that be need to look at. I think there should be at least a two-week gap between the league finals and your first game in the championship.”

Burke is already looking to Ruislip. “It is probably difficult for the players and ourselves to juggle with such a big game coming next Saturday as well and obviously in a different country and all that type of stuff.

“The performance for a long time was positive but obviously the result wasn’t overly positive but we got out without too many knocks.”

Both sides made changes to their listed teams, with Aaron Carey, Gary Mohan and Dessie Ward all coming in for Monaghan. Kieran Duffy, Joel Wilson and Jack McCarron dropped out.

Monaghan’s Michael Bannigan in action against Roscommon's Colm Neary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

For Roscommon, John McManus and Ben O’Carroll started in place of Shane Cunnane and Conor Hand respectively.

Ryan O’Toole dropped back to pick up Diarmuid Murtagh while Ryan Wylie was given the task of marshalling Enda Smith.

Murtagh opened the scoring on the night with a neatly placed free in the third minute.

Monaghan registered a pair of two-pointers in the opening quarter – the first from Dessie Ward and the second from Conor McCarthy.

Ryan McAnespie put Monaghan three points ahead in the 14th minute but that was to be the largest gap between the sides in the first half. The teams were level on six occasions in the first half.

A pair of quick-fire points by Diarmuid Murtagh and Cian McKeon helped Roscommon edge lead by the minimum at the break but Monaghan turned the screw on the resumption.

“There is a cup to be presented and there’s not that many national titles Monaghan have won over the years,” said Bannigan.

“It is great that’s our first silverware in ten or 11 years, so it’s great to get a cup and bring it back down the road and that will help our players.”

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-3-1; 1 ‘45, 3 tpf); R Wylie (0-0-1), R O’Toole, D Byrne; D Ward (0-1-0), A Carey, C McCarthy (0-1-0); G Mohan (0-0-1), M McCarville; R McAnespie (0-0-1), M Bannigan (0-1-3), C McNulty (0-0-1); D Garland, A Woods (0-0-3, 1f), S O’Hanlon (0-0-1).

Subs: J McCarron (1-0-2) for Garland (45 mins); S Mooney for McAnespie (58); J Irwin for Carey, J Wilson for McNulty (both 67); K Duffy for McCarthy (69).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll (0-0-1; 1 ‘45); C Neary, D Murray, N Higgins; J McManus, R Fallon (0-0-1), D Ruane; E Nolan (0-0-1), K Doyle; C Lennon, C Murtagh (0-0-2; 2f), C McKeon (0-0-2); B O’Carroll (0-0-1), D Murtagh (0-1-6; 4f), E Smith (0-0-2).

Subs: R Daly for Fallon (35 mins); C Hand for Lennon (43); U Harney for Doyle (52); D Smith (0-0-1) for McKeon (55); C Heneghan for C Murtagh (62).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).