Germany investigates drone carrying ‘explosive device’ near Ukrainian plane at busy airport

Airport workers reportedly discovered a drone on the tarmac near the plane that was equipped with an explosives detonator and an unidentified substance. Photograph: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

A DHL cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing after colliding with an unknown object as it was climbing away from Germany’s Leipzig airport, where police later found a drone on the ground.

The German government on Wednesday confirmed the incident, which led to serious disruption of air traffic.

The logistics company, which uses Leipzig as a major hub, confirmed an “incident” near the airport that authorities were investigating.

Separately, German state ‌prosecutors are investigating a drone incident after ⁠an explosive ‌device ‌was ​found near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft at Leipzig airport.

German news agency DPA, citing security sources, has reported that the drone was fitted with explosives and a detonator

A Nato official said: “We are aware of the incident, which the German authorities continue to investigate.”

An interior ministry spokesperson said a drone was found at the airport but declined to elaborate, citing the continuing investigation.

Several aircraft, including a passenger plane from Mallorca, were diverted and operations in the northern part of the airport resumed only two hours later.

The southern runway, where the drone was found, remained closed. Police deployed a bomb disposal robot to examine the object and were investigating whether the incidents were linked.

Police investigators work on the tarmac near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane. Photograph: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

German police deployed a bomb disposal robot at the airport after a drone was found near a Ukrainian-flagged cargo plane overnight. Photograph: News5/AFP/Getty Images

Germany and other European countries have faced a series of suspicious unauthorised drone overflights at airports, military facilities, ports and logistics companies. They have accused Russian agents of being behind some of the flights, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

European security agencies have investigated incendiary devices concealed in parcels that caught fire in 2024, raising concerns about sabotage of air cargo operators. Some of the devices were ⁠found at a DHL warehouse in Leipzig and in freight shipments in ​transit across Europe.

The German interior ministry spokesperson declined to comment on a possible link between the overnight incident and the 2024 case in Leipzig.

Tobias Meyer, chief executive of DHL, said the company was studying events. “We’ve ‌got plans for cases ​like this, and ​we’ll try to make sure that the influence on our customers will be as low as possible,” he said during a quarterly results call, Reuters reported.

Germany is the biggest single national supplier of military aid to Ukraine and has accused Russia of orchestrating a campaign of sabotage, espionage and disinformation against it, which the Kremlin has denied.

Last year a Chinese national was convicted for passing on information about flight schedules and cargo movements at Leipzig-Halle airport to a man spying for Beijing. - Guardian