Aidan Forker set for two-game suspension after red card for headbutt on Michael Murphy

Aidan Forker of Armagh is sent off by referee Sean Hudson. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Aidan Forker is set to be proposed for a two-game suspension following his straight red card offence during Armagh’s Division One defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday.

The Armagh captain was sent off by referee Seán Hurson following an incident during which Forker shoved his head at Michael Murphy’s chest.

Murphy had only come off the bench, and was making his first appearance since 2022, when he clashed with Forker in the 45th minute of the league clash.

It is understood Forker was sent off on a Category IV (ii) offence: “Striking or attempting to strike with the head.”

The infraction carries a minimum two-match ban, meaning the Orchard County are set to be without their All-Ireland winning captain for their upcoming fixtures at home to both Mayo and Dublin.

Frantic stuff! Michael Murphy makes his return, Aidan Forker receives red card for this head-butt. Michael scores a point immediately after. Then another. Stokes the fire of this rivalry.



Is there anything like the love, Donegal people have for Murphy?

pic.twitter.com/8tZV43Tx00 — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) February 16, 2025

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney was not looking for excuses after the defeat.

“Discipline was huge in the game, it was on our side, and we let it go. It is a harsh lesson for us but you just have to take it on the chin and walk on,” he said.

“You can’t brush this over, we got ourselves back into the game easily at the beginning of the second half, we were well in control and then we just let it go.”

Armagh currently have two points after three games – courtesy of a second round victory over Tyrone. But defeats either side of that, first to Galway and then to Donegal, sees the Orchard County in danger of facing a relegation scrap.

Derry are bottom of the table with just one point from three games while Armagh, Mayo, Tyrone and Kerry all have two points. Donegal are on top of the table with six, followed by Galway on five and Dublin with four.

Armagh were promoted from Division Two last season.