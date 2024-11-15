Kilkenny’s Walter Walsh retires from intercounty hurling

Kilkenny’s Walter Walsh has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling after 13 years in black and amber.

The 33-year-old Tullogher Rosbercon player produced one of the most memorable intercounty debuts in the history of the game when scoring 1-3 in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay against Galway, finishing the decider as Man of the Match and a Liam MacCarthy Cup winner.

Over the course of his Kilkenny senior career Walsh won three All-Ireland titles, eight Leinster crowns and four National Leagues. He was an All-Star recipient in 2016.

“It’s been an honour to have worked with Walter. His towering presence both on and off the field has inspired many young hurlers and his attitude, drive and leadership has been immense,” said Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.

“Walter leaves us with many great memories and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Kilkenny County Board chairman PJ Kenny added: “On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and all associated with Kilkenny hurling, I would like to thank Walter for his commitment and his contributions to Kilkenny hurling over the last 13 years.

“Throughout his career, Walter represented his club and county with distinction and we wish Walter the very best for the future.”