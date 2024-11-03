Ballygunner’s storming third quarter dooms Doon and keeps Munster four-in-a-row alive

Munster SHC quarter-final: Doon (Limerick) 0-20 Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-25

They made hard work of it, but Waterford kingpins Ballygunner kept alive their bid to win their fourth Munster senior club title in-a-row after a five-point win over a spirited Doon side at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday evening.

An impressive return of seven points without response in the third quarter won the game for Ballygunner after Doon, who were crowned Limerick senior hurling champions for the first time the previous Sunday, led by four points at half-time.

Upping their game in the second half, it was the Waterford champions who ran over ultimate winners after outscoring their Limerick counterparts by 0-17 to 0-8 in the final half-hour.

Carrying his form from the Limerick senior hurling final last weekend into this Munster quarter-final, Limerick youngster Adam English top-scored for Doon with 0-10, giving Derek McGrath’s side a fighting chance. However, it was the impressive Pauric Mahony who proved to be the difference with the lively 32-year-old centre half forward in unstoppable form throughout the clash, scoring an impressive return of 0-11 for Ballygunner.

Both sides were level on four separate occasions in the opening 25 minutes, but the momentum quickly swung in the favour of Doon, who, backed by a rapturous home support, scored four of the last five scores of the opening half to take a surprising, but well-deserved four-point lead into the break.

Conor Sheahan had opened the scoring for Ballygunner on six minutes with a fine effort from deep after Doon had hit three wides in the opening five, but Sheahan’s effort was almost immediately cancelled out by Adam English’s first of the afternoon.

Despite being major underdogs and having only played their county final seven days previously, Doon really grew into the opening half from here on in against a Ballygunner side who looked rusty having been crowned Waterford champions over two months ago.

English was causing all sorts of problems for Ballygunner at this stage and by the time Michael Kennedy blew for half-time, the men from east Limerick were four points ahead.

Four minutes after the restart, Stephen O’Keeffe superbly saved a Jack Ryan drilled effort, denying the Doon corner forward a certain goal.

Adam English scored 10 points for Doon. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ballygunner kept plugging away thereafter and seven points without response, including three frees from the flawless Pauric Mahony, had the Waterford champions ahead yet again by the 41st minute.

Mikey Mahony had put the visitors a point ahead by the 40th minute, before Pauric Mahony slotted over a free seconds later – his ninth point of the match – to make it a two-point game with less than 20 minutes left on the clock.

Ballygunner looked completely in control at this stage, but Doon weren’t about to lie down and let the inevitable happen. Quick-fire points from English (free) and Pat Ryan had the sides level for a sixth time.

Unsurprisingly, Doon tired from here on in and after Dessie Hutchinson slotted over two points in quick succession, it was Ballygunner’s game to lose.

English’s impressive free-taking display kept Doon in the game, but it was the five-time Munster champions who showed their experience at this level to see out the game.

Ballygunner face Tipperary champions Loughmore-Castleiney in the Munster Club SHC semi-final in Walsh Park in Waterford in two weeks’ time as their bid for four provincial titles in-a-row continues.

In the end it was Ballygunner’s famous patience, purpose and clinical nature that got them over the line against a spirited Doon side.

DOON: Tomas Lynch; Eoin Fitzgibbon, Tommy Hayes, Cian O’Donovan (0-1); Chris Thomas (0-4), Barry Murphy, Richie English; Darragh O’Donovan (0-1), Pat Ryan (0-2); Adam English (0-10, 0-8f, 0-1 65); Eddie Stokes (0-1), Cormac Ryan; Jack Ryan (0-1), Kevin Maher, Darragh Stapleton

Subs: Mikey O’Brien for Murphy (4-7 mins, temp), Mikey O’Brien for Maher, Gareth Thomas for Stapleton (both 44), Patrick Cummings for Richie English (53, inj).

BALLYGUNNER: Stephen O’Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley; Harry Ruddle, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power; Conor Sheahan (0-2), Paddy Leavey; Dessie Hutchinson (0-6), Pauric Mahony (0-11, nine frees), Peter Hohan; Patrick Fitzgerald (0-4), Kevin Mahony, Mikey Mahony (0-2)

Subs: Cormac Power for Kevin Mahony (55 mins), Shane O’Sullivan for Mikey Mahony (63).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).