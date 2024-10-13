St Loman’s, Mullingar and The Downs must meet again to decide who is Westmeath champion

The Flanagan Cup is still to play for after pulsating draw in ideal conditions for football at Mullingar

St Loman’s, Mullingar 1-13 The Downs 1-13

St Loman’s, Mullingar and The Downs, the champions for the past two years in Westmeath, must meet again to decide who wins the Flanagan Cup after a pulsating draw in ideal conditions for football in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

John Heslin opened the scoring with a superb point with exactly a minute on the clock, and the same player turned provider five minutes later when his probing cross was fielded by Fola Ayorinde, who turned smartly before firing the ball past Trevor Martin from close range.

The Downs responded with a brace of points from Ian Martin before taking the lead in the 10th minute when Niall Mitchell fed Luke Loughlin on the run, and the Westmeath star duly buried the ball in the top corner of Jason Daly’s net.

Most of the points scored during the remainder of the first half were of a high quality. Two of St Loman’s came from Sam McCartan – a great long-range strike from play and a 50-metre free from the ground with the last kick of the half which edged his side in front by the narrowest of margins (1-6 to 1-5).

A point each from both of the McCartan brothers, Danny and Sam, increased the reigning champions’ lead to three points within three minutes of the resumption of play. Another fine point by Sam had his side 1-9 to 1-6 ahead with 38 minutes on the clock, but the 2022 Leinster finalists equalised with a point apiece from Kevin O’Sullivan, Loughlin and Charlie Drumm. A Heslin brace (a free and a wonderful score from play) nudged St Loman’s two clear, but Andrew Kilmartin and Mitchell quickly responded with great points for The Downs.

The hitherto-subdued Ronan O’Toole superbly nudged the Mullingar men ahead (1-12 to 1-11) with four minutes of normal time remaining. Sub Nathan Lally was almost in on goal for the holders, but he was dispossessed and Loughlin levelled the contest from a free at the end of the ensuing counterattack. A minimum of three minutes’ added time was announced. Following a great catch by Jonathan Lynam, Loughlin converted a tricky free to put The Downs ahead in the second of these, but Eoghan Hogan calmly equalised with time almost up at the end of a patient move.

St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Daly; D Whelan, D O’Keeffe, O Hogan; E Gaffney, E Hogan (0-1), S McCartan (0-4, one free); J Geoghegan, K Regan; F Ayorinde (1-0), R O’Toole (0-1), S Flanagan; D McCartan (0-1), J Heslin (0-6, three frees), P Foy. Subs: TJ Cox for Foy (42), K Reilly for Regan (46), N Lally for Ayorinde (52).

The Downs: T Martin; P Murray, C Drumm (0-1), E Burke; J Moran, C Nolan, O Murphy; J Lynam, C Coughlan (0-1); I Martin (0-2), A Kilmartin (0-2), K O’Sullivan (0-1); L Loughlin (1-5, four frees) N Mitchell (0-1), P Martin. Subs: D Egerton for Murray (42), A Shaw for P Martin (52), K Smullen for Egerton (inj, 60+1).

Ref: E Kelly (Castledaly).