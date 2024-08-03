Dean Rock: Galway and Armagh shared a pitch last week, but they are inhabiting different worlds now. Heaven and hell

Aaron McKay’s goal was the crucial score in an All-Ireland final where defences were on top. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Just a single point separated the sides at Croke Park last Sunday, but the emotions experienced by the Armagh and Galway players over the past week could hardly have been any further apart.

They shared the same pitch last weekend, but they inhabited different worlds this week. Heaven and hell. Small margins, big difference.

Galway started the second half relatively well and led 0-10 to 0-9 at the time, but Armagh’s goal sparked more than just a material difference to the scoreboard, it changed the dynamic of the entire contest.

Beforehand, I felt whichever team scored a goal would win because neither side had been giving up green flags during the season. It had been a pillar of their game – thou shall not pass!

Having shipped so few goals all year, conceding one in an All-Ireland final was always going to dent the confidence of the team picking the ball out of the net, while at the same time really energising the opposition.

Both teams held the ball for long periods last Sunday and limited each other’s attacks. Galway’s first score was a very Galway one – they kept possession for more than two minutes, worked the ball around patiently and eventually Paul Conroy took on the shot.

That game’s opening score naturally generated a huge roar from the Galway fans, but I’d imagine Armagh weren’t too upset by Conroy’s point at all – because having tried for a lengthy spell to create space, Galway ultimately felt the need to take on a shot from near the 45-metre line.

Armagh's Aaron McKay celebrating after scoring a goal in the All-Ireland final against Galway. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

If that was where Galway had to kick their scores from for the afternoon, Armagh knew the percentage of successful attempts from that range wouldn’t be good enough for the Tribesmen.

And that is where Armagh’s defence deserves huge credit, because they made it extremely difficult for Galway’s forwards – or indeed their defensive runners from deep – to find pockets of space inside the scoring zone.

[ Tactical analysis: Armagh victory created by bravery both on and off the ball ]

Out of 25 shots, Galway scored 13. With a 52 per cent efficiency rate in terms of scoring, the Tribesmen were always going to struggle to get over the line.

The early injury to Rob Finnerty was a blow and Shane Walsh will be disappointed with his return, but it was a general team malfunction in terms of scoring execution rather than merely an individual one.

The teams set up with 15 behind the ball and transitioned slowly because they are both generally risk averse, so it was a difficult and frustrating afternoon for inside forwards. By the time the ball got up the field, generally the opposition had their defensive shape in place. That was reflected in the lack of scores from both inside lines.

What could Galway have done differently? The chaos created in the closing stages when they pushed up demonstrated how a more adventurous approach could have asked more questions of Armagh earlier in the game.

Seán Kelly is one of many key players who suffered from injury this year. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It is high risk and energy sapping work to put that level of pressure on for long periods, but given the success they had in creating scoring chances in those closing moments, I wonder could Galway have tried to put the squeeze on even a couple of times earlier in the match, just to test Armagh’s defensive lines.

On the back of this loss, I think next year could be very tough for Galway. Losing two finals must dent their confidence. Overall, it was a positive championship for them and they showed admirable resilience at various stages, but ultimately they couldn’t get over the line again.

[ Seán Moran: Have this year's unexpected All-Ireland finals ushered in a more open championship? ]

They can only hope Walsh, Damien Comer and Seán Kelly sort out their injury issues over the winter and get a clean run at the 2025 season. But there will be questions as to whether all the players will recommit for next year and, while there are so many talented footballers in that squad, it’s impossible to know the weight of mental baggage the group carries with them now.

When you look at the wider picture in terms of next year’s All-Ireland contenders, it’s hard not to feel a lot of teams will have improved and this was a missed opportunity. You only get so many chances and Galway have failed to grasp another one here. My sense right now is that 2025 will be difficult for the Tribesmen.

As for Armagh, the players will feel unbreakable. The year after winning my first All-Ireland, I remember being more comfortable during the stressful period of games when the pressure came on – because you know you’ve come through those situations before.

It will be much easier for the Armagh players to return to training in the winter, in fact they will be itching to get going again. Armagh will grow from this win and though retaining the All-Ireland will be extremely difficult, they have the benefit of Kieran McGeeney standing at the top of the room.

Armagh's Oisín Conaty and manager Kieran McGeeney celebrating after winning the All-Ireland final. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

I have no doubt McGeeney will be driving home to his players the experience of his 2002 team, highlighting how they could have won more All-Irelands but ultimately failed to do so. He will challenge his group not to be satisfied with a single title. No regrets.

Once the players have the humility and the hunger is still there for more success, then there’s no reason why Armagh can’t be in the mix again next year.

[ Gaelic football year in review: Armagh the biggest surprise in a season of upsets ]

If there was one word I’d use to describe them this season, it is grit. A trait you always look for in successful teams is grit and Armagh had it in abundance in 2024.

You could hear from interviews after the final that a lot of the setbacks in terms of defeats and also the personal challenges several of the players faced, all those difficulties helped bond the group.

There seems to be a real togetherness. Win or lose, they are in it together.

Armagh – true grit, true champions.