Tactical analysis: Armagh victory created by bravery both on and off the ball

The likes of Barry McCambridge (left) typified Armagh's strength in defence and ability to break from deep, while Stefan Campbell and others were a real boost when introduced from the bench. Photograph; Tom Maher/Inpho

Armagh’s brave kicking

In advance of the All-Ireland final, Armagh’s kicking was identified as being crucial to the outcome of the game. And they were extremely brave throughout and willingly kicked at every opportunity.

Armagh scored 1-3 from kicks into Galway's defensive third

Armagh managed to score 1-3 from kicking the ball into the Galway defensive third. There should have been an additional point but Joe McElroy curled his mark attempt wide after being perfectly set up by Rian O’Neill in the 33rd minute.

It is worth noting that he seems like the only time Kieran McGeeney gets aggrieved with analysis of his team is when he is accused of holding them back. As was seen throughout the year, and again on Sunday, they are willing to kick aggressively and accept losing possession at times.

Armagh's long kicks were a calculated approach - even if they didn't come off they weren't left defensively exposed

They did lose four of these aggressive kicks, but it was a calculated approach. The ambition in the kicks they lost was evident – they looked to get three of these to the furthest forward Armagh man. Due to the nature of the kicks, they always had ample bodies set up defensively when they kicked forward. The reward outweighed the risk.

Galway only managed one point from the four possessions they regained on the lost Armagh kicks, the near perfectly-weighted kick pass into Conor Turbitt from Oisin Conaty in the 30th minute which just ran out for a kick out. Galway got away short and developed the ball forward for one of Paul Conroy’s boomers – the only time a kick resulted in a score at the far end. This shows an excellent net gain of five points from Armagh in the kicking battle (1-3 to 0-1).

Armagh almost created a clear goal chance for Conor Turbitt in the first half from a long kick, and some of the moves were pre-planned

Attacking defenders

Barry McCambridge has had a breathtaking year. He has managed to score 2-5 over the Championship, while shutting down star men like David Clifford, Diarmaid Murtagh and finally Shane Walsh on Sunday. But it is his forward forays which are striking as he manages to time his strike runs so perfectly. He had another one of these forays which got him on the scoreboard in the 26th minute last Sunday.

Barry McCambridge's strike runs have been an attacking weapon for Armagh all season

Aaron McKay primarily played the +1 role throughout the game and was one of the key cogs in the Armagh defensive structure, he protected his full-back line but also stepped forward anytime there were outside linebreaks from Galway. A masterful defensive display, but he also raided forward for the crucial goal in the 47th minute. Interestingly Stefan Campbell joked that he thought it was Rian O’Neill coming through the middle as he squared the perfectly-timed handpass.

In total Armagh scored 1-3 from their ‘backs’ and another 0-3 from their ‘midfielders’. But this idea of traditional positions is completely outdated at this stage, highly skilled hybrid players is what it is all about and even having 15 of them isn’t enough.

Bench impact

All year long the Armagh bench has made an impact for Kieran McGeeney, and Sunday was no different. Jarly Óg Burns came on, showing real calmness in the closing stages of the game, as he controlled the ball and tempo of the game. He carried the ball hard into the Galway half before offloading to fellow sub Oisin O’Neill for his point. Jarly Óg also caught a ball under his crossbar from a shot and was the man in possession under the Hogan stand as the final whistle blew.

Oisin O’Neill’s point wasn’t his only positive contribution, as he also assisted Niall Grimley’s point after one of those ambitious kick passes we mentioned above. Soupy Campbell will be remembered for his assist for the McKay goal, even if it wasn’t all plain sailing on the day for the Lurgan man. It doesn’t matter though ultimately, as he delivered a moment.

Galway’s missed chances

Galway will rue their missed chances, particularly in the second half where their shot efficiency dipped to a meagre 47%, with 7/15 shots scored. It was strange as Galway seemed to score the difficult shots and missed some easier opportunities. Their shooting from the right side was 11/13 (85%), while the issue was on the left side, with just 2/12 (17%). Trying to identify an answer for this discrepancy is difficult, but it was merely poor execution.

Galway's shooting from the left side of their attack left them down badly on the day

Galway managed to kick some huge scores from Céin Darcy (3), Paul Conroy (3) and Cillian McDaid (2), with the quality and distance of each of these scores really underlining how good the Armagh defensive effort was. The early injury to Robert Finnerty was a blow for Galway as it blunted their attack and contributed to a loss of balance in attack, but again it was his area where Galway still profited on the scoreboard.

He assisted a point, won a short Armagh kick out, where he drew a free, which he converted himself before his untimely exit. Much has been made of the shut down of Damien Comer and Shane Walsh, but equally the shut down of attacking defenders Dylan McHugh and Liam Silke was just as pivotal in terms of stopping the Tribesmen. The knock-on effect ensured that the likes of the Galway full-back line were presented with much of the task of creativity.

Galway's Damien Comer is challenged by Paddy Burns and Aaron McKay of Armagh. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Galway will be happy with their defensive effort as they conceded a mere 12 scores, but where Armagh showed bravery in attack, Galway were far more deliberate and protective when they were in possession. Walsh showed real character to keep shooting when he was having an off day, as he shot 2/6 (33%), but he must be credited for continuing to shoot and showing leadership.

The Tribesmen had four huge tackle turnovers in the second half as Armagh pondered on the outside with the ball. Galway managed 0-2 from these four turnovers but given the location of the field they managed to turn the ball over and the amount of bodies they had attacking in unison, that two points is a poor return.

The two scores Galway got followed turnovers on Conor Turbitt (38th minute) and Aidan Forker (44th minute), Cillian McDaid finishing the move following the first one and Shane Walsh converting a free for the second one, after an amazing interception by Paddy Burns slowed the attack when a goal chance was on.

Both those scores came prior to the Armagh goal, while the next two turnovers – which didn’t result in scores – came after Aaron McKay’s goal. You could argue that as Galway chased the game they played with some panic. The 57th minute turnover on Ben Crealey was again worked forward at pace but the pass from the outstanding John Maher was fractionally behind Liam Silke who checked his run and recycled the ball back to Walsh who miscued.

The turnover on Soupy Campbell in the following minute was textbook from Dylan McHugh, as he anticipated the Campbell step-cut laterally from under the Cusack stand. Armagh managed to foul Galway twice in quick succession to slow the turnover, reducing the danger and getting the blanket set before Galway shot another wide.

Galway should have landed more scores from the chances they generated on turnovers

Galway will also have some regret about not going after the Armagh kickout with more vigour throughout the game. Galway won the early short miscue from Blaine Hughes and they didn’t win another Armagh kickout until the 69th minute. They then proceeded to win three long Armagh kickouts in a row as the game moved into the melting pot and Croke Park became a pressure cooker.

Galway scored off the first of these kickouts won, after McHugh won the breaking ball at the back of contest, before Cillian McDaid finished the move with a point. Paul Conroy soared to win next kickout, before feeding into McDaid who won a free, which was subsequently dropped short.

Then Connor Gleeson broke the final kickout as the men in maroon sought an equaliser but were undone by a huge Niall Grimley tackle turnover. And with that their final chance was gone.

Armagh ultimately won Sam by displaying bravery both on and off the ball. The Orchard men truly played in the image of their iconic leader, Kieran McGeeney.