Wexford seal place in 2025 top flight with strong second half display to see off Waterford

Wexford 2-23 Waterford 1-23

A powerful second half display at Walsh Park has earned Wexford top-flight league hurling in 2025, while this defeat consigns Waterford to Division 1B next season.

Immediate match breakdown, detailed report to follow….

First quarter (0-15 mins)

Waterford settled early and registered the first five points of the afternoon – the pick of the bunch a superb over the shoulder score by Michael Kiely. A Séamus Casey free opened Wexford’s account in the 11th minute but by the quarter hour mark the Model County full-forward had a goal chance, though his effort hit the side-netting. Wexford had six wides in the opening 15 minutes. Waterford 0-6 Wexford 0-2

READ MORE

Second quarter (16 mins-half-time)

Conor Hearne’s 20th minute goal injected life into Wexford’s cause, a powerful direct run by the midfielder cut open the Waterford defence and he showed good initiative to bat the ball down off the ground and beyond Shaun O’Brien, 0-9 to 1-5. Hearne picked up a yellow card for a late hit on Mark Fitzgerald as the ball hit the back of the net. Waterford’s response to the goal was impressive, with three quickfire points to cancel out Wexford’s major within five minutes. Waterford led 0-16 to 1-7 with one minute of normal time remaining before the interval, but Wexford finished the half with three points without reply to leave three between the sides at the turnaround. Waterford 0-16 Wexford 1-10

Third quarter (half-time-50 mins)

Wexford outscored Waterford 0-8 to 0-3 in a pivotal third quarter. A point by Kevin Foley in the 48th minute brought them level for the first time since the start of the game. Seconds later, Matthew O’Hanlon sent over a point from distance to edge the visitors ahead for the very first time – and it was a lead they never relinquished for the rest of the encounter. Wexford 1-18 Waterford 0-19

Fourth quarter (51 mins-full-time)

Wexford’s second goal gave them a 2-19 to 0-19 lead in the 52nd minute and, moments later, Mark Fanning pulled off a stunning save to deny Waterford a major. However, the home side did find the back of the net through sub Padraig Fitzgerald but were unable to close the gap in the closing stages to deny Wexford victory. The result leaves Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford adrift of a top four finish in the division because of their head-to-head record with Cork. Wexford 2-23 Waterford 1-23

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Niall Murphy, Damien Reck (0-1), Conor Foley; Eoin Ryan, Matthew O’Hanlon (0-1), Shane Reck; Simon Donohoe (1-1), Conor Hearne (1-1); Cathal Dunbar, Kevin Foley (0-2), Charlie McGuckin; Richie Lawlor (0-1), Séamus Casey (0-9, six frees), Cian Byrne (0-5).

Subs: Corey Byrne Dunbar (0-2, one free) for Cathal Dunbar (59 mins), James Byrne for McGuckin (65), Mikie Dwyer for Casey (70), Jack Doran for Byrne (72).

Waterford: Shaun O’Brien; PJ Fanning, Mark Fitzgerald, Conor Ryan; Jack Fagan, Billy Nolan (0-1), Darragh Lyons; Paddy Leavey (0-2, two frees), Jamie Barron (0-4); Kieran Bennett, Jack Prendergast (0-3), Calum Lyons (0-3); Shane Bennett (0-6, five frees), Michael Kiely (0-1), Peter Hogan.

Subs: Neil Montgomery (0-1) for Ryan (half-time), Dessie Hutchinson for Kiely (41 mins), Patrick Curran for Hogan (52), Padraig Fitzgerald (1-2, one free) for S Bennett (59), Patrick Fitzgerald for Prendergast (65).