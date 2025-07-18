GAA Palestine travels to Jordan after Irish tour is cancelled due to visa issues

Children from GAA clubs across the country joined forces earlier this week in Croke Park to appeal to the Irish Government to let the 33 children into Ireland for their GAA Palestine Irish tour. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

GAA Palestine said its players and mentors have arrived in Jordan for a summer camp after their planned tour of Ireland was cancelled over visa denials.

The group, which includes 33 Palestinian children and young teenagers, was scheduled to arrive in Dublin on Friday, however, they were denied entry by the Department of Justice.

In a statement, GAA Palestine said despite the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the Irish tour, the group turned “adversity into an opportunity for breakthrough”.

They announced a 10-day summer camp in Amman, Jordan.

The group of 33 from the West Bank were to travel to Ireland this weekend, and lodged an appeal after their visas were rejected. However, they were forced to cancel as the appeal would not have been dealt with in time.

GAA Palestine said hurling stars Conor Donohoe and Fergal Whitey will join the tour, along with former Waterford inter-county player Shane Casey.

“These inspiring players will travel to Amman on Saturday to lead the camp, bringing with them the vibrant energy, professionalism and rich traditions of Gaelic games,” GAA Palestine said in a statement.

“Today, we celebrate a moment of triumph — the young players and mentors arrived in Amman, greeted warmly by members of the GAA Palestine team.

“Their arrival marks a new chapter of hope and resilience for GAA Palestine, who continue to defy barriers and inspire us all.

“The summer camp promises an unforgettable experience, blending sport with culture and adventure. Participants will explore the historic Amman Citadel, visit the bustling Souk Mango, and enjoy exhilarating ziplining, buggy rides, and climbing adventures at Forest Park.

“They will watch the All-Ireland hurling final on a big screen, connect with local landmarks like the King Abdullah I Mosque, and indulge in fun-filled days at amusement and water parks. Most importantly, they will learn and grow through coaching sessions led by our committed volunteers and coaches.

“While this journey may not replicate the Irish welcome they initially envisioned, it embodies the very spirit of resilience and hope — a reminder that even in the face of disappointment, community and determination can forge new paths toward brighter futures.

“This remarkable feat would not have been possible without the generosity of donors, the tireless efforts of volunteers, our inter-county players, and the unwavering dedication of all members of GAA Palestine.

“Your support fuels their dreams and proves that together, we can overcome any obstacle.”