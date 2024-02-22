GPA calls for ‘competition load policy’ for male players to counteract player burnout

The Gaelic Players Association has issued an update to its members for the weekend of annual congress. Tom Parsons, CEO of the players’ body advises that an intended motion for this weekend’s annual congress has not appeared on the clár because the GAA’s management committee endorsed the proposal.

It was a call for the two bodies to collaborate on a “Competition Load Policy” for male players. This is described as “a crucial step forward in addressing player burnout and ensuring the protection of players from the rigours of year-long competitions”.

Included in its considerations will be: a joint working group to develop a comprehensive player welfare policy; a review of competition load and contact hours; scheduling assessment and fixture management to maximise player welfare; and the development of systems for continuous monitoring and reporting.

The GPA also confirms that a charter for women members is in process and a model for mileage reimbursement is being finalised. At Tuesday’s update from the Steering Group on Integration, Hilda Breslin, president of the camogie association, disclosed that charters for female players were ready for release next week.

On the subject of integration, Parsons acknowledges the strides made on “equal treatment of male and female players”. The GPA brought the motion on integration that was overwhelmingly accepted by the annual congress of the GAA and also the two women’s Gaelic games associations.