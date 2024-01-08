Mickey Harte’s first league game as Derry manager to be on RTÉ

Mickey Harte’s maiden National Football League game as Derry manager will commence RTÉ's coverage of the 2024 competition when the Oak Leaf face Kerry in Tralee on Saturday, January 27th.

The following Saturday the national broadcaster will be in Castlebar for Mayo’s clash with Dessie Farrell’s Dublin, while RTÉ's first live hurling league offering of the season will be Cork’s home tie against Kilkenny on Saturday, February 10th.

A total of eight live games have been announced by Montrose, six in football and two in hurling.

The Saturday league live slot has been taken on by RTÉ since eir Sport exited the market. The GAA announced a fresh broadcast rights deal last October, in which it was stated: “A new sharing arrangement between RTÉ and TG4 will see an increase in the number of Saturday night free to air Allianz League games broadcast while TG4 will continue to broadcast Sunday afternoon and non-regular round Allianz League games.

“BBC will also stream up to 10 Allianz League games involving Ulster teams per season.”

The Allianz League Sunday highlights show on with Joanne Cantwell on RTÉ2 will return on Sunday, January 28th.

Allianz Football League matches (All live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player):

Saturday January 27th Kerry v Derry, Austin Stack Park, 5pm

Saturday February 3rd Mayo v Dublin, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 7.30pm

Saturday February 17th Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

Saturday February 24th Tyrone v Mayo, O’Neills Healy Park, 5.15pm

Saturday March 2nd Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5pm

Saturday March 16th Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm

Allianz Hurling League matches (All live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player):

Saturday February 10th Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm

Saturday March 9th Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.35pm