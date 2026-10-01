Prolific burglar jailed for killing elderly Irish man who was protecting wife

Irish man John Burke died after an aggravated burglary in Hackney, London, last year. Photograph: Metropolitan Police

A prolific burglar who headbutted and killed a frail Irish pensioner in London as he tried to protect his 91-year-old wife has been jailed for 18 years.

Ashley Malcolm (40) attacked 86-year-old retired plumber John Burke, who was originally from Dublin, in the home he shared with his wife Peggy in Hackney, north London, early on September 29th, 2025.

Within hours of burgling the elderly couple, Malcolm broke into a care home and attempted to burgle another flat while the occupants were at home.

Malcolm, of Hackney, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a string of other offences, and was jailed for 18 years with a further five years on extended licence.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey central criminal court in London on Thursday, Judge Simon Mayo told Malcolm: “During the night of the 28th and 29th of September last year, you embarked on a sustained course of criminal conduct which involved breaking into several residential properties.

“You entered the home of two elderly and vulnerable occupants. The burglary took place over a prolonged period.

“During the course of that burglary you headbutted Mr Burke. That headbutt fractured his nose and caused intercranial bleeding, and he died as a consequence.”

The judge acknowledged the “immeasurable” loss felt by Burke’s family, including his widow with whom he had been married for many decades.

A large number of his family attended court, with his two sons and a grandson reading victim impact statements.

Sean Burke, who found his father collapsed at home the day after the fatal assault, said: “Dad was a quiet, hard-working, easy-going man who never had a bad word for anyone and I never witnessed him have a cross word with anyone.

“He was the man that showed me that hard work, respect, good manners and a good heart would always pay off.

“I will never forget that day when I found him lying on his bedroom floor non-responsive to my touch and calls to wake up.

“My dad did not deserve to die in such a way, he had earned the right to pass away from natural causes in his own silent way.

“Looking back now on the events of that night it angers me to think what this man had put my dad through.

“To think that this man felt that he had to attack my dad who was a vulnerable and frail elderly person who would never have been able to fight back. There was nothing of any value in the house as my parents did not have much but they had each other.”

Grandson Reece Lambert said he believed his grandfather was attacked as he “protected the woman he loved with everything he had left”.

He described his grandfather, originally from Dublin, as stoic and quiet with a “wicked sense of humour” and an enduring love for his wife.

Before the attack Burke had been in poor health and suffered a number of conditions including dementia, the court was told.

A carer visited Burke’s flat and noticed a window was broken and the kitchen in a messy state, jurors heard.

She found Burke injured and he told her: “Oh thanks you’re here. He attacked me. He beat me up last night around 11pm, a six-foot-tall man. He used to be one of the caretakers.”

He told paramedics he had been headbutted by two men but was too afraid to leave his bedroom to call 999 and had waited seven hours for the carer to arrive.

His wife, who also has dementia, said she had slept through everything.

After undergoing tests at Homerton Hospital, Burke was allowed home at 2.35pm. The court heard he was discharged after a locum radiologist failed to spot he had bleeding on the brain and a broken nose.

The following morning, his son Sean found him unconscious on the floor of his bedroom and he was taken by ambulance back to hospital.

Tests confirmed he had sustained a “devastating and irreversible” brain injury from which he died, as well as multiple areas of bruising and a broken nose.

Malcolm denied murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter partway through his trial.

Defence barrister Emin Kandola referred to a statement in which Malcolm wrote: “I’m very sorry about what happened. It was an accident. I’m very sorry to the family.”

The judge noted the defendant’s addiction and mental health difficulties but said his “extensive” history of domestic burglary was a “substantial aggravating factor” in his offending. – PA