Derry and Monaghan to meet in All-Ireland minor final in repeat of Ulster decider

Derry's James Sargent scores a goal from a penalty past Dublin goalkeeper Cillian Murray during the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final at the Athletic Ground. Photograph: Cathal McOscar/Inpho

A classic All-Ireland minor football final could be on the cards following weekend semi-final wins for Monaghan and Derry, setting up a repeat of the Ulster decider.

That provincial final went all the way to penalties and was eventually won by Derry, who secured their All-Ireland final spot with a 3-11 to 1-8 win over Leinster champions Dublin on Sunday.

Level during the third quarter of their semi-final encounter in Armagh, Damian McErlain’s side pulled clear of Dublin with three goals, despite being reduced to 14 players, to seal victory and a spot in the final on the weekend of July 8th-9th.

James Sargent’s 36th-minute goal from a penalty ignited Derry’s strong second-half display and there were further goals from Luke Grant and Cahir Spiers.

Monaghan players celebrate their semi-final victory over Kerry in Tullamore. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Monaghan had less to spare on Saturday afternoon in Tullamore when overcoming Munster champions Kerry by 1-11 to 0-11.

Player of the match Seán Óg McElwain admitted afterwards that it was simply ‘relief’ at qualifying for a first All-Ireland final since 1939. Monaghan have never won a minor All-Ireland while Derry captured the crown as recently as 2020 and this will be their third final in seven seasons.

McElwain and Max McGinnity shared 0-9 between them but Tommy Mallen’s fortuitous goal for Monaghan was the score that ultimately separated the teams.

Kerry were leading by 0-7 to 0-5 in first-half stoppage time when Mallen dropped in a high ball from a free around the 45-metre line which skidded off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net.

Kerry still had time to rescue the game but played catch up throughout the second half to a Monaghan side that picked off scores from McGinnity, McElwain and Matthew Carolan at vital stages.

Kerry’s leading scorer Paddy Lane had two opportunities for goals in the final quarter but was denied by goalkeeper Jamie Mooney on each occasion.