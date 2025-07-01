Dublin Bus chief executive was paid €276,000 for 2024

Dublin Bus paid its chief executive, Billy Hann, €276,000 in total last year, new figures from the State-owned public transport company show.

The business, which provides most of the capital’s public transport, boosted profits in 2024 to €3.8 million from €2.3 million the previous year, and had €50 million in net assets on December 31st.

According to its annual report, Dublin Bus paid Mr Hann €276,000 in 2024, €1,000 more than during the previous year.

That included a basic salary of €200,000 and “post-retirement benefit costs” of €50,000, both of which were unchanged on 2023.

READ MORE

Mr Hann also received €23,000 social insurance last year, €1,000 more than in 2023, and €3,000 benefit in kind, which the accounts state was for the use of a company car.

The accounts note that Mr Hann’s pay was in line with guidelines for the chief executives of State companies.

Government efforts to keep a lid on State company executives’ pay are frequently debated on the grounds that such companies may have to boost salaries to lure talent.

Overall, Dublin Bus paid its executives €2.5 million in 2024, up from €2.3 million the previous year. The company restructured executive management last year.

It paid chairman Gary Owens €21,600 in fees while the rest of the board received €12,600 each, barring worker directors Stephen Hannan and Dermot Healy. The accounts state that neither received fees from the company last year.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh on airline profits, air fares and why the Dublin Airport passenger cap makes Ireland a laughing stock Listen | 35:56

Dublin Bus grew its workforce to 4,224 last year from 3,940 as it expanded its business. Wages-grade workers, mostly bus drivers, accounted for 249 of the 284 staff taken that the company hired.

It employed 3,201 drivers last year, according to the annual report.

Total wages, excluding directors, came to €268,020 last year from €241,348 in 2023, the report shows.

Dublin Bus spent €919,000 on consultants in 2024, with the largest share, €635,000, going on “organisational strategy”. Regulation and safety accounted for the next highest amount spent, at €155,000.

The company increased services last year, focusing on key points of demand such as the airport and university, and as it implemented the BusConnects overhaul of its network.

The report argues that this has benefited many areas, but notes the company recognises that it may need further refinements to ensure it meets all customers’ needs.

Mr Hann cautions in his statement that the company continues to face challenges “particularly in relation to congestion, infrastructure and the need for ongoing investment in public transport”.