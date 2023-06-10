Tailteann Cup: Mark Rossiter propels Wexford to deserved victory over Offaly

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final: Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-14

Wexford kept their season alive with a comfortable – and deserved – win over Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday evening. All of Wexford’s 1-22 came from play and they were clearly the better side on the day.

Playing against a strong wind in the first half, Wexford played most of the football as Offaly struggled to get any momentum going. The home side looked tired and were fortunate to be only three points down at half time, 1-10 to 1-7.

Wexford missed three good goal chances in the first half, with Ian Duffy saving brilliantly from Padraic Hughes and Glen Malone in the first minute and 34th minute respectively. Mark Rossiter also hit the crossbar with a 12th minute punch, but he finally breached the Offaly covering when racing through for a quality 38th minute goal.

That goal was no more than Wexford deserved as they had played most of the football in the first half. Offaly did lead for most of the way, with a seventh minute Anton Sullivan penalty goal, awarded for a foot block on Ruari McNamee. It gave them a 1-1 to 0-1 lead early on.

READ MORE

Wexford got on level terms, 0-6 to 1-3 after 19 minutes, before points from Cian Farrell and Nigel Dunne put Offaly two in front. Wexford got three points in a row with, Mark Rossiter putting them in front in the 33rd minute. Ruari McNamee levelled but that Rossiter goal gave Wexford a very deserved half time lead.

After the sides exchanged early second half points, Offaly’s fate was sealed when Joe Maher was sent off for a second yellow card in the 41st minute – Anton Sullivan joined him deep in injury time, picking up a black and a red.

With the wind on their back and benefiting from the numerical advantage, Wexford pushed for home. They got three in a row with man of the match Rossiter’s outstanding kick putting them 1-14 to 1-8 clear.

The result had an air of inevitability from here to the final whistle. Offaly could get little going and never threatened to rescue the game. The winners were seven up, 1-18 to 1-11 as it went into the last ten minutes and points from Robbie Brooks and impressive sub, Ben Brosnan got them over the 20 point mark.

They were 1-22 to 1-14 ahead when Aaron Leavy punched home an Offaly goal in the 76th minute but at that stage, it didn’t matter.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, D Furlong, M Furlong; E Porter, G Malone (0-2), P Hughes (0-1); L Coleman, N Hughes (0-1); A Tobin, E Nolan (0-4), K O’Grady (0-2); R Brooks (0-2), M Rossiter (1-4), Brian Molloy (0-3). Subs – B Brosnan (0-2) for O’Grady (49 mins), C Kinsella for Nolan (60 mins), D Lyons for Tobin (62 mins), J Turbitt (0-1) for Brooks (65 mins), L O’Connor for Furlong (66 mins),

OFFALY: I Duffy; L Pearson, D Hogan, D Dempsey; C Donohue, C McNamee, C Donnelly (0-1); P Cunningham (0-1), A Leavy (1-0); Jordan Hayes, R McNamee (0-3, 2f), A Sullivan (1-1, goal from a penalty); C Farrell (0-2, 1m), J Maher, N Dunne (0-3, 1f). Subs – N Bracken for Donohue (45 mins), B Allen (0-3, 1f) for Dunne (45 mins), J Evans for Farrell (47 mins), M Tynan for C McNamee (54 mins), A Brazil for Donnelly (60 mins).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork).