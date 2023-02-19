Division One table-toppers Roscommon make it three from three with win over Armagh

Roscommon 1-12 Armagh 0-12

The day started with a standing ovation for GAA president-elect Jarlath Burns at Dr Hyde Park, but it ended with euphoric Roscommon fans on their feet hailing their Division One table-toppers.

A brilliant second-half display by Roscommon saw Davy Burke’s side overturn a one-point interval deficit to chalk up their third straight win of the National Football League.

The pivotal score in the game was Enda Smith’s 50th minute penalty, which put Roscommon 1-10 to 0-9 ahead. Armagh lay siege on the Roscommon goal for much of the last quarter but never managed to close the gap to more than two points.

Ben O’Carroll won the penalty after quick-thinking from Keith Doyle in the middle of the field, who spotted his team-mate unmarked and sent him through on the Armagh goal. Just before he got his shot off, O’Carroll was bundled to the ground by Barry McCambridge.

In front of a raucous crowd of approximately 8,000, Smith held his nerve and calmly stroked the ball low beyond Ethan Rafferty. A melee broke out in the middle of the field in the immediate aftermath of the penalty conversion and the remainder of the game was frantic, edge of the seat stuff.

It was quite the contrast to a very measured and tactical first half in which Armagh looked the better side and probably should have been more than 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

They actually led 0-6 to 0-3 midway through the first half but Armagh lost their last four kickouts of the opening period, and Roscommon took advantage to reel in the visitors.

The kick out battle was a central part of the game with both sides largely going to the middle with their restarts, which on a number of occasions allowed the side that won possession to storm forward with space and numbers.

Armagh had several goal chances but were unable to take advantage of any and in the second half they managed just four points.

A good score by Andrew Murnin in the first minute of injury-time left two between the sides but when O’Carroll tagged on a good score for O’Carroll it was clear Roscommon were poised to remain top of the Division One table.

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Conor Hussey, Conor Daly (0-2), David Murray; Robbie Dolan (0-1), Brian Stack, Niall Daly; Dylan Ruane, Enda Smith (1-1, goal from penalty), Ciarán Lennon (0-1); Diarmuid Murtagh (0-3, two frees), Ben O’Carroll (0-2), Ciarán Murtagh (0-1, one free). Subs: Colin Walsh for Murray (ht); Richard Hughes for Hussey (47 mins); Daire Cregg (0-1) for D Murtagh (54 mins); Conor Cox for C Murtagh (65 mins); Donie Smith for Lennon (75 mins).

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; Aaron McKay, Paddy Burns, Aidan Forker; Conor O’Neill, Barry McCambridge (0-1), Jarlath Óg Burns; Ciaran Mackin, Stefan Campbell; Tiernan Kelly, Rory Grugan (0-2, two frees), Jemar Hall; Jason Duffy (0-4), Andrew Murnin (0-1), Rian O’Neill (0-4, two 45s); Conor Turbitt for Mackin (ht); Callum Cumiskey for Kelly (56 mins); Ross McQuillan for C O’Neill (63 mins); Justin Kieran for Hall (63 mins); Niall Grimley for Duffy (69 mins).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)