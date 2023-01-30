Kilmacud and Glen to be informed of CCCC decision on Tuesday

Kilmacud’s Rory O'Carroll celebrates at the final whistle with Conor Casey after victory over Glen in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

GAA disciplinary officials will inform Kilmacud Crokes and Glen on Tuesday of their proposal regarding the fate of the controversial All-Ireland club senior football final.

A meeting of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) and representatives of both clubs took place at Croke Park on Monday night.

The CCCC listened to all sides but did not give a decision on the night, instead telling the clubs they would return on Tuesday having considered all the points raised at the summit.

Kilmacud Crokes won the January 22nd decider 1-11 to 1-9 at Croke Park. However, the game finished in controversy as the Stillorgan outfit had more than 15 players on the field when Glen took a 45 deep in injury-time.

Glen last Tuesday night lodged an objection to the outcome of the match. Subsequently, Crokes lodged a counter-objection and so all parties gathered on Monday night to determine what would happen next.

The CCCC deal with cases of objections and counter-objections. Given Kilmacud clearly had too many players on the field, albeit for a very brief period, it is not disputed that Rule 6.44 was breached. So, when making their judgment, disciplinary officials have three possible penalties available to them – a fine, order a replay, or forfeiture of the game.

When the CCCC do inform the clubs of their decision on Tuesday, there will be an opportunity for it to be challenged to the Central Appeals Committee.

A replay remains a possibility, though where fixture makers would find a suitable date remains to be seen. Players from both clubs are known to have already gone abroad on holidays, while others have pre-arranged family and work commitments in the weeks ahead.

The traditional date of St Patrick’s Day has been mooted as a possibility but for now the fate of the 2023 All-Ireland club final will continue to play out in the committee room, with clubs finding out on Tuesday what road the saga is to travel next.

In other news, the Waterford News & Star are reporting that former county senior hurling captain Pauric Mahony (30) has stepped away from Davy Fitzgerald’s panel ahead of the commencement of the National Hurling League and looks set to retire from the intercounty game.