Rowe and Dublin eager to get back down to business

Dublin's Carla Rowe in action against Mayo namesake Sarah Rowe: 'I’m not focusing on where we are playing, we just need to get out and play,' says the Dublin stalwart. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Emma Duggan is standing on a supermarket checkout conveyor belt, clutching the Division One League title.

Carla Rowe is watching on and, whatever about the photographer’s efforts to get ever quirkier snaps during the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League, the Dublin captain knows you cannot put a price on success.

Because, more than any other team, Meath’s rise to the top of the women’s game has come at a cost to Dublin. For so long the standard-bearers, Dublin are now back among the pack. Chasing Meath. Of all teams.

The old rivals will go to battle again this Saturday on the opening weekend of the 2023 league campaign – a match that has been beset by issues around the venue.

Parnell Park is deemed not playable and finding an alternative venue in the capital proved a problem. Finally, it was confirmed on Tuesday the fixture would take place at DCU St Clare’s, where Dublin train. The game will be shown live on TG4.

But, given the crowds that have attended recent clashes between these sides, including last year’s league match at Páirc Tailteann, it would seem a very off-Broadway venue for a season opening showdown between two of the top teams in the country.

“We presumed first of all it would be in Parnell Park,” says Duggan

“But a pitch is a pitch, we’ll play anywhere and especially against Dublin. It’s always a massive challenge for us and we’re always really excited for it so we’re not going to get too bogged down on where it is. Both teams have to play on the same pitch.

“The atmosphere last year was absolutely incredible and any day that Meath are playing Dublin there’s going to be a massive crowd because there’s such rivalry there. I think there’ll be a different atmosphere there because it’s in DCU.”

Rowe says the Dublin players did not allow conjecture on the venue in recent days to distract from their main goal this weekend – to get the season off to a flyer with a win over Meath.

“I’m not focusing on where we are playing, we just need to get out and play,” says Rowe. “But, look, I suppose you want to make sure we have got facilities that are able to facilitate the big crowds that are going to go. You don’t want to be causing any frustration, whether that be with parking or viewing.

“We have played league games there before, the facilities are top-class, it’s just I don’t know what way it is going to be set up to make sure everybody can view the game if a there is a large crowd there.”

Mick Bohan remains Dublin manager but reigning league and All-Ireland champions Meath will be starting out under a new regime, fronted by Davy Nelson. Only time will tell if the Royals can maintain their incredible run of form but Duggan feels a different voice in the dressingroom is no harm.

“Although there’s a lot of change it’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she ventures. “There’ll be fresh ideas, new ideas, and that’s how we’re approaching it, embracing the challenge ahead.

“People want to achieve more, which is great. We’ve about 12 new girls in, lots of the minor team from last year and they’re keeping us all on our toes.

“It’s very hard to step away when you’re winning. I’m at the age now where a lot of my friends are going on J1s and whatever but I couldn’t think of anything worse. If I was in America or Canada I’d be sitting there watching all the games, you’d be sick to miss out on an All-Ireland, something you dream of as a kid.

“We have to embrace the time we’re in right now and enjoy it because it probably won’t last forever, even though I’d love it to, just win as much as we can.”

If it is to go on a little longer for Meath, they will almost certainly need Vikki Wall back in the groove. Wall is not expected to be involved during the league as the former Footballer of the Year isn’t due back from Australia until before the championship.

There were reports linking her with a move to play rugby, but Duggan says her Meath colleague, and AFL player, will not be taking on another oval ball code.

“I can confirm Vikki’s not going to play rugby,” says Duggan. “Vikki is a very spontaneous person. She could go off and do anything, but she’s just about getting the hang of one sport.

“Vikki is going back to Australia in the meantime but I think she’s hoping to come back in maybe April or May, that’s obviously not concrete but she’ll be there for championship, that’s the most important thing.”

Rowe spent last Saturday at Old Trafford watching Manchester United beat Manchester City. The following day she went on a stadium tour when her group inadvertently gatecrashed the official photo shoot of United’s new signing, Wout Weghorst.

She popped in for a quick photo with the Dutch player and a few hours later her phone was hopping after Manchester United posted the snap online.

“Myself and a few kids from the tour went over and got a photo,” smiles Rowe. “Then Manchester United put it up on their socials, it was pretty mad. I didn’t even know it was up until some of the girls messaged me. It was a great weekend.”

But it’s back to business this Saturday, as Dublin aim to put themselves in the shop window for 2023.

*The 2023 Lidl LGFA National League begins this weekend. TG4 have confirmed live coverage of 13 fixtures, starting with Dublin v Meath in DCU St Clare’s on Saturday at 5.15, while all other games in the competition will be available via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2023/lidl-nfl.html .